Rudd Recalls Encounter With Trump: 'Did an Ambassador Say Something Bad About Me?': 'He Looks Like a Nice Guy'

Former prime minister and ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, shares his experiences with US President, Donald Trump, including a memorable exchange between the two during a meeting. The conversation between Trump and Rudd focused on Rudd's status as ambassador and whether he had said something negative about the president.

Former prime minister, Kevin Rudd, recounts his encounter with US president, Trump, including the president's questions and statements towards him. In a meeting between the two leaders, Rudd's exchange with Trump became a topic of discussion, despite their subsequent reconciliation, with the president asking Prime Minister Albanese about Rudd's status and position.

Rudd also shares his thoughts on his improved access to the US administration and the importance of having a powerful argument while presenting proposals to the Trump administration





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