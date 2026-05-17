Ruffy Community Struggles to Rebuild After Devastating Bushfires

Residents of Ruffy face a long and arduous recovery in temporary caravans after a bushfire destroyed homes, family histories, and farming infrastructure.

The small town of Ruffy , situated approximately 175 kilometres north-east of Melbourne at an elevation exceeding 500 metres, is currently a landscape of scars and resilience.

In January, a ferocious bushfire tore through the community, leaving a trail of destruction that claimed dozens of homes and essential farm infrastructure. Among those affected is Rio Crupi, a man who had spent two decades building a life of peace and retirement tending to his fruit orchards and cattle. Today, his home is nothing more than a bare earth crater.

In its place sits a Paramount Studio caravan, a compact living space measuring roughly 7.6 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. For Crupi, this caravan is not a holiday getaway but a necessary sanctuary for the foreseeable future. With an internal height of only two metres, it offers a cramped existence that contrasts sharply with the open spaces of his 180-acre farm. The challenges facing Crupi extend far beyond the limited square footage of his temporary residence.

As winter approaches, the high-altitude climate of Ruffy becomes notoriously brutal, bringing bone-chilling cold that penetrates every corner of the landscape. Crupi reflects on the loss of the simple comforts of a permanent home, such as the warmth of a hearth during the coldest days when the air becomes so freezing that hands begin to ache. The fire did more than just destroy buildings; it obliterated the functional heart of his farm.

All the fences were torched, preventing the return of livestock to the land, and the dams are so heavily contaminated with ash that it may take a full year before they are potable for cattle. The loss of farming machinery and sheds has further crippled his ability to maintain the land he loves, leaving him to watch as a green tinge returns to the scorched earth, a cruel reminder of what once was.

Nearby, Rob and Bron Jamieson are enduring their own grueling journey toward recovery. Having been away on holiday when the fire struck, they returned 36 hours later to a scene of utter devastation. Their house, four vehicles, a tractor, and various utility equipment were entirely consumed by the flames. The intensity of the heat was so extreme that aluminium components of their cars melted into the ground, resembling puddles of solid mercury.

For the Jamiesons, the loss was not merely financial or material. Their homestead had been a cornerstone of the family for four generations, housing priceless heirlooms, wedding gifts, and ancestral photographs. Bron describes the heartache of losing her family history, including documents and a bronze plaque dedicated to her grandmother, Esme Wilson. The trauma was heightened by the experience of watching the fire progress through CCTV cameras until the hardware itself succumbed to the heat.

The road to reconstruction is fraught with systemic hurdles, most notably a severe shortage of builders that may keep families like the Jamiesons in caravans for years. This prolonged displacement is a common theme in the wake of major Australian fires, as noted by Adriana Keating, a disaster resilience expert from Monash University. Keating emphasizes that rapid rebuilding is not always the optimal path; instead, she advocates for community-led recovery.

She argues that local residents and organisations are best positioned to identify those with the greatest needs, provided they are supported by government resources. In Ruffy, this spirit of solidarity is evident. Don Cook, the chair of the Ruffy Community Action Group, has been instrumental in coordinating support for the town's 164 residents. He recalls the terrifying sight of smoke plumes so massive they generated their own weather systems, a phenomenon typical of catastrophic blazes.

As the community navigates this period of grief and reconstruction, it is clear that there is no single model for recovery that fits every individual, but the collective strength of the town remains its most valuable asset





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Bushfires Ruffy Community Recovery Rural Australia Disaster Resilience

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