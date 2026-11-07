Rugby League World Cup 2030 to be held in Pacific region with potential US matches

The International Rugby League has decided that the 2030 Rugby League World Cup will be held in the Pacific region, with possible matches in North America. The 2034 tournament is likely to be in England and France.

The next Rugby League World Cup will be held in the Pacific, a move that capitalises on the growing popularity of the game in the region and will likely result in matches being staged in North America.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Utah and Hawaii are potential co-host cities as the 13-man code attempts to further expand into new regions. The International Rugby League is expected to formally announce the details for the 2030 competition on Monday. Only a week ago England and France were close to being locked in for hosting rights, in a bid to boost the game in the northern hemisphere.

Also read Rugby League World Cup 2026: How Jason Taumalolo transformed Tonga rugby league, defection from New Zealand

Pacific Nations Take Over World Cup Hosting

The NRL's negotiations to take a stake in the English Super League are ongoing. However, after a meeting of the IRL board during the week and a congress on Saturday, it was decided to instead push into the Pacific. The IRL member nations have been informed of the development. The following World Cup, to be staged in 2034, is likely to take place in England and France.

Advertisement

The Pacific nations have ensured the current tournament is a success. Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa were the last four teams standing, squaring off in semi-final matches over the weekend. One of the highlights to date was Tonga's sellout victory over Samoa last weekend at CommBank Stadium, one of several clashes that has produced strong attendances and ratings. The NRL has already made inroads into the United States.

It will mark the first major international since England and New Zealand squared off in the Denver Test in 2018. More recently, the NRL has taken season-opening matches to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The news comes as Australia and Samoa prepare to square off on Sunday for a place in the final. Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters revealed legendary five-eighth Brad Freddy Fittler will oversee the jersey presentation for the upcoming game.

Brad Fittler Oversees Jersey Presentation

He's a former Australian captain and won a World Cup in '95, so Brad will come in and do his work [on Saturday night], Walters said. Freddy has played in plenty of big games as a player and coach, so he understands the lay of the land. It's good to get Freddy involved, particularly all those little things about their preparation. Getting Brad in will be a big thrill for the players, and also myself.

I like Freddy; he's a great fella. His direction towards the Kangaroos, whether when he was playing, was absolutely outstanding. He's a good guy to come in. Blayke [Brailey] will be in the 20 jumper just in case anything happens to Harry [Grant] overnight, he said.

Advertisement

We've got [Reuben] Cotter on the bench, we've got Sam Walker on the bench, and Ethan Strange. So three backs, three forwards. We feel like we've got everything covered there, as far as all those key positions, as well as some flexibility if we need to. The decision to hold the World Cup in the Pacific region marks a significant expansion of the 13-man code into new regions.

Sport Expands Globally With Pacific Focus

With the help of the NRL, the game continues to grow in popularity around the world, paving the way for future global competitions. The Rugby League World Cup brings together top-tier teams from around the world to compete for the ultimate title. With its unique 13-man format and high-intensity gameplay, the World Cup showcases the best of the beautiful game.

The IRL's decision to hold the 2030 World Cup in the Pacific region will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the global rugby league community. As the game continues to expand into new regions, it will be exciting to see how the sport evolves and grows. As the Rugby League World Cup continues to make waves around the globe, fans are eagerly anticipating the next tournament.

With the Pacific region set to host the 2030 World Cup, the excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable event.