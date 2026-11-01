Tonga face Samoa at CommBank Stadium with New Zealand or Australia awaiting winner

Tonga play Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup at a packed CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, with the winner meeting New Zealand and the loser facing Australia. Earlier, Lebanon upset France 24-20 with an 85th minute match-winner.

Tonga and Samoa meet tonight at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, with the winner set to face New Zealand next Saturday and the loser to play Australia at Allianz Stadium next Sunday.

Kick-off is due at 8.05pm. The equation for tonight is simple. It is a fine evening in Parramatta, and the scene is picture perfect for the Rugby League World Cup. It is a picture of blue and red here tonight in Parramatta.

Also read Stefano Utoikamanu Set to Face Francis Molo in Tonga vs Samoa World Cup Clash

Rugby League World Cup Atmosphere

There are still some fans making their way to their seats, but it is loud and colourful. This is what the Rugby League World Cup is all about. We have just heard the two teams read out over the PA system, and every player name was met with applause and excitement. It is like a scene out of European rugby, but it is not.

It is quite something. There are thousands of flags being waved around CommBank Stadium. Earlier, we saw the craziest finish in tonight earlier match, with Lebanon upsetting France. Lebanon scored the match-winner to knock over France 24-20.

Advertisement

Abbas Miskin scored the match-winner in the 85th minute. Celebrations followed for Waratahs-bound Michael Cheika. That result added to a dramatic day at the tournament. Tonga have been in strong form.

Tonga And Samoa Team Form

Earlier, Tonga beat England 30-12, before beating Lebanon 36-0. Samoa, meanwhile, hammered France 78-4 and then smashed PNG 64-6. Samoa have only conceded eight points and scored 142 after two games. The bookies have Tonga as slim $1.74 favourites.

Tonga team: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Tolutau Koula 4.

Robert Toia 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Tuimoala Lolohea 7. Isaiya Katoa 8.

Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Salesi Foketi 10. Jason Taumalolo (c) 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12.

Siua Wong 13. Tyson Frizell 14. Soni Luke 15. Stefano Utoikamanu 16.

Advertisement

Demitric Vaimauga 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Leka Halasima 19. Latu Fainu.

Samoa And Tonga Lineups

Samoa team: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4.

Stephen Crichton 5. Sualauvi Faalogo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Jarome Luai (c) 8.

Francis Molo 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Junior Paulo (c) 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12.

Jermaine McEwen 13. Francis Manuleleua 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Spencer Leniu 16.

Shawn Blore 17. Ata Mariota 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Ronald Volkman.

I am Christy Doran. It is a fine evening here in Parramatta, and we have got an exciting match-up this evening: Samoa vs Tonga. Kick-off is due at 8.05pm. The packed crowd is loud and colourful.