Rule of Law Project Plans Ready-Made Cases Against Officials the Justice Department Ignores

A new civic group, the Rule of Law Project, will hire former federal prosecutors and FBI agents to build cases the Justice Department is ignoring. The cases will go to prosecutors.

The Rule of Law Project is a new civic group that aims to end impunity for alleged corruption and abuse by government officials and their accomplices. Its founding board member, who wrote the commentary, says the group will hire former federal prosecutors and FBI agents to investigate misconduct that the current Department of Justice is not pursuing. The group's launch comes after Democrats won a resounding victory in the midterm elections, a result the author says will not be enough to restore the rule of law in the United States.

The author argues that Donald Trump has undermined the basic principle that the president, his officials, and his associates are subject to the law. In the author's view, Democratic-run congressional committees can investigate and expose lawlessness but cannot prosecute the criminal conduct they uncover. The project is designed to fill that gap by preparing cases that others can act on.

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How the Rule of Law Project Will Build Cases

The Rule of Law Project will build criminal cases by doing the investigative legwork that prosecutors often lack time or resources to complete. Its staff will interview witnesses, collect documents, and analyze the results, with the aim of assembling cases while the evidence is still fresh. The group's operating premise is that criminal cases are more likely to be pursued if a prosecutor receives a case file that is largely ready for action.

The group will not have subpoena power, wiretaps, or a grand jury, which are tools available to government investigators. The author says many cases can still be built through witnesses who voluntarily cooperate. In the most sensitive matters, the author states that cooperating witnesses are essential to the work.

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The author explains that the president's control over the Department of Justice means the president can decide which criminal conduct within the administration will be prosecuted and which will not. Presidents have traditionally exercised that power with restraint, but the author says Trump has weaponized the justice department. According to the author, it has pursued perceived political enemies while neglecting crimes committed by allies.

Why Ready Prosecution Files Matter Now

The Rule of Law Project plans to hand its completed case files to state and local prosecutors, because the author says a president and attorney general who believe in the rule of law are not currently in place. The author notes that many state and local prosecutors would like to uphold the law but lack the investigative resources to take on these cases independently. The group's approach is meant to remove that obstacle.

The author draws on experience in international justice to support this model. For the mass atrocities committed under Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad, the International Criminal Court did not have jurisdiction, and Syrian prosecutors took instructions from the dictator. The only available option was national courts around the world exercising universal jurisdiction, yet a typical prosecutor in those courts would have had no clear method for prosecuting torture, executions, or forced disappearances in Syria.

The author points to the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria, known as the IIIM, which is based in Geneva. The IIIM is essentially a prosecutorial team without a court, with no capacity to bring prosecutions but with the ability to prepare them. When an abusive Syrian official appears in a national jurisdiction, local prosecutors have a place to turn for the evidence they need.

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Rule of Law Project Aims to Shape U.S. Prosecutions

The Rule of Law Project will play a similar role in the United States by developing prosecution-ready cases. The author says this will make it harder for available prosecutors to claim they are too busy to take on illegality by Trump officials. The approach is intended to give local and state prosecutors a documented starting point rather than an open-ended investigation.

The author describes the group as having attracted an extraordinary set of past public servants, many of whom have served in the Department of Justice, which the author says has been decimated during Trump's second term. The author states that the group does not know its recruits' political views and has not asked. According to the author, what the group does know is that these former officials are eager to continue their work in a different capacity.