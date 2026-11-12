Clarification on Rupert Murdoch's health, McKenna's new role, and strategic moves by Karl Stefanovic and the ABC.

Rumors regarding the health of News Corp chairman emeritus Rupert Murdoch swept through the global media landscape this week, prompting urgent internal protocols at major publishing houses. Sources confirmed that the ninety-five-year-old media mogul is in good health, dispelling persistent speculation that had led to widespread preparatory work for his potential passing. This clarification comes after CNN and other outlets had chased the story for over a week, causing editors to plan weekend content around his possible death.

Rupert Murdoch Health Clarification

Doubts about the wellbeing of the Melbourne-born media magnate were finally settled when his masthead captured him arriving at a New York event honoring News Corp chief executive Peta. The confusion had triggered a flurry of activity across the industry, with calls being made globally as editors prepared to spike weekend stories. Murdoch had famously drawn up plans for Project Bridge, modeled on Operation London Bridge for Queen Elizabeth II, enlisting the help of a former royal aide to develop the media strategy.

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Peta McKenna Returns to Government

Peta McKenna is leaving her role at News Corp and Murdoch's private investment company Illyria to take up a government-appointed post as consul-general in New York. She previously served as the architect of Project Family Harmony, a plan to hand Lachlan control of the empire that led to a bitter inter-family courtroom feud in Nevada. Her new position is usually reserved for politicians such as former state premiers, and she was welcomed by her predecessor, current New York Consul-General Heather Ridout, who gave a speech at the event.

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Stefanovic Launches Paid Membership Tier

Karl Stefanovic has launched Club Karlos, a membership tier on his YouTube channel, to generate additional advertising revenue after his audience numbers plateaued. Influencer analytics firm Fabulate Discovery reported that his YouTube audience has stopped growing after his hiatus and return, with demographics skewing three-quarters male and mostly above the age of forty-five. Subscribers can access members-only short videos, shout-outs, and custom emojis for a monthly fee of $8.99.

ABC Journalists Support Former Colleague

The ABC's investigative elite attended the book launch of former colleague Annabel Crabb, held at Gleebooks in Glebe near the ABC's Ultimo headquarters. This appearance suggests there is no bad blood between Crabb and her former colleagues, especially after she penned an extensive piece for a publication. The ABC also formally farewelld Puccini after twenty-five years at the network, demonstrating continued professional ties within the organization.