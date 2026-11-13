Rupert Murdoch Appears at New York Gala as Death Rumors Spread and Karl Stefanovic Launches Paid Membership

Rupert Murdoch attended the American Australian Association gala dinner in New York, putting to rest rumors of his death, while Karl Stefanovic launched a paid membership tier for his podcast.

Rupert Murdoch, the 95-year-old News Corp chairman emeritus, was photographed arriving at the American Australian Association gala dinner in New York, flanked by an aide and his wife Elena Zhukova.

The appearance put to rest rumors that had circulated for more than a week that he was either gravely ill or dead. Almost every media organisation around the world has a preloaded obituary for Murdoch, who according to some still privately jokes he will live forever. Two weeks ago, rumours began circulating that the Melbourne-born media mogul was either gravely ill or had turned his final page.

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Murdoch Rumours Spark Global Media frenzy

On Background sprang into action, with calls made around the world as editors began planning and preparing to spike weekend content. Apparently the word of the Murdoch family court was not enough for US broadcaster CNN, which continued to chase the story that he was sick, and later dead, not letting up for more than a week, sources said.

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Elisabeth Murdoch famously drew up plans for Project Bridge for the event of his passing, modelling it on Operation London Bridge, the official planning for Queen Elizabeth II death. She even enlisted the help of PR guru Paddy Harverson, a former royal aide who planned part of the Queen funeral, to help develop the media strategy.

At least one thing is more sure now: Murdoch estate, including News Corp and Fox Corp, will pass into the control of his eldest son, Lachlan. The event also drew a powerful guest list. Jane Hrdlicka, now running drinks giant Endeavour, was one of the first to arrive and ensured her driver kept the engine running. Coles boss Leah Weckert, Luis Enrique Ascui, Amanda Laing and Beverley McGarvey were also in attendance.

Elisabeth Murdoch Moves to Consular Role

Separately, McKenna left both News Corp and Murdoch private investment company Illyria last year, having been the architect of Project Family Harmony, the audacious plan to hand Lachlan control of the empire, which led to a bitter inter-family courtroom feud in Nevada. Now she jets off to New York to take up her government-appointed post as consul-general, a gig usually reserved for politicians such as former state premiers.

Her predecessor, current New York Consul-General Heather Ridout, was also on hand on the night to give a speech. In other media news, Karl Stefanovic has launched Club Karlos, a membership tier on his YouTube channel, in hopes of a cash injection. For just $8.99 a month, subscribers get access to members-only short videos and shout-outs, as well as custom emojis to use in the comments section and live chat.

The exclusive emojis include a Maroons jersey, a nod to his Queenslander roots, and a snag in some bread. Numbers tallied by influencer analytics firm Fabulate Discovery show his YouTube audience has all but stopped growing after his hiatus and return three weeks ago. The audience is three-quarters male and mostly above the age of 45, so it may have maxed out already.

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With advertising revenue hardly paying the bills for the man used to a multimillion-dollar salary, Stefanovic is seeking new revenue. He has not had a politician on since he relaunched the podcast after his split with former business partner. True to his word, he is trying to bat straight down the middle, hosting three AMP economists for a discussion on the cost of living this week, after hosting another prominent economist, Saul Eslake, last week.

Viewers Criticise Stefanovic Podcast Content

The viewers are not quite taking to it yet. One top comment read: These guys sound like Labor supporters. Another said: Where do you find these people Karl, you are not on Today mate, we are sick of these people gaslighting us.

Finally, Sally Neighbour book launch drew a crowd just a stone's throw away from the ABC Ultimo headquarters at Gleebooks in Glebe last week. It appears there was no bad blood between Neighbour and her former colleagues after she penned an 8000-word piece for The Monthly. Neighbour, alongside a massive swag of ABC journalists, also turned out a few weeks back to officially farewell Jo Puccini after 25 years at Aunty.

On Background was informed that after a rough and tumble year, it was a low-key affair.