Russell Brand has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, while David Walliams faces allegations of grooming teenage fans and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, which he denies. Comedian Lucy Beaumont has come forward as a whistleblower in the Walliams investigation.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, the culmination of years of accusations against the once-popular personality whose cheeky behaviour was routinely celebrated in the media.

The sentence follows weeks of revelations about Brand, and comes as David Walliams has been identified as the star at the centre of another sexual misconduct investigation. Walliams faces claims he groomed teenage fans and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. He denies the allegations. I work in comedy and TV in Australia and have never even been to the UK, but I knew the rumours surrounding Brand and Walliams.

Also read UK to consider changing age of consent after Brand case, Walliams claims

Media Whisper Network and Past Clips

The whisper network has talked about them for years. Brand and Walliams were also seemingly telling us to our faces, on TV and on the radio, about the very crimes they are now denying. Following the news of the last few weeks, clips have been surfacing on social media that shine a light on this behaviour, and on those who encouraged it, and on those who let it slide.

There is a clip from BBC radio in which Brand proposes sending over his young female assistant for Jimmy Savile to use sexually. There is a clip of TV host Jonathan Ross on stage at the 2004 British Comedy Awards making a joke about sleeping with teenage boys. And there is Ross again, setting up Brand and Noel Fielding for a series of rape jokes at Lily Allen's expense in a 2007 episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats.

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Ross has spoken about that clip, saying, "And I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that's really horrendous. It makes me uncomfortable, but I don't think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture.

" Ross told The Guardian he was horrified and genuinely unaware of the crimes of Brand and the revelations about Walliams. He also said it was deeply shocking to be shown footage from the comedy awards. Fielding, who now co-hosts Taskmaster, told The Sun newspaper he was appalled at some of the jokes I made alongside him. They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them.

Walliams told The Guardian that, These are jokes and are not statements of fact. Many of the jokes that you have referred to were written or delivered by good friends. For me, it is the laughter in these clips that is particularly unsettling, because it suggests a shared understanding. This type of joke works for these men because their audience recognises truth in what they are saying.

The shared laughter comes from the knowledge that someone is getting away with something. Women are always the object of these jokes, even if the joke is about a man's behaviour. Women are never allowed in on the joke, despite being unavoidably in on the truth behind it. The Guardian published a detailed investigation into Walliams with claims he groomed teenage fans and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, allegations he denies.

Whistleblower Speaks Out About Claims

Then comedian Lucy Beaumont came forward as one of the whistleblowers. She claims a young man had informed her he was uncomfortable being asked to bring young women to the former Little Britain star. She says she spoke to one of the young girls, who was in a really bad way, and had allegedly signed an NDA, meaning she could not talk to anybody about it. Lucy felt compelled to speak out.

It comes down a lot to who you know, and how those people feel towards you. If you are the person to point out the problem everyone knows about and has tacitly agreed to ignore, you become the difficult one. If you speak out about the treatment of women, you become the one ruining the fun. Women are left to make an almost impossible calculation: do I say something about what I have heard, seen or felt?

Do I risk my already difficult and tenuous career to try and bring down a powerful man, knowing the people in charge have likely already heard such claims and have done nothing? I first saw Lucy Beaumont on Taskmaster, where I fell in love with her. She is kooky and absurd. This is not a comedian who is out on the stage doing political comedy.

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I am 100 per cent positive that she does not want to be going through all this. I am sure she would prefer to go out and do her job, like her male peers, without having to weigh her care for women's safety against her ability to earn a living. As usual, the onus falls on women to make themselves safer from men.

I want to believe it is not as bad now as it was in the 2000s, when men like Brand and Walliams were at their peak. That was an era where you could make rape jokes on British television and it would be considered a bit of fun. It is worth remembering that it was also the era when Walliams could get away with performing in blackface on his sketch show Little Britain, which he created with Matt Lucas.

Comedy Culture and Historical Context

Those episodes, which also contained racial stereotypes, were removed from the BBC and Australian screens in 2020. I do wonder if we have fundamentally changed the culture, or if we have just become better at recognising the reputational consequences of being seen to participate in it. Could Brand and Walliams have been taken down if they were still at the peak of their careers? Many men today would speak out against these kinds of jokes, this behaviour.

But in the last couple of months, Shane Gillis has called women whores on SNL, and Daniel Sloss, recently lauded for his viral clip encouraging men to challenge other men's misogyny, has had to apologise for laughing at a terrible rape joke about a rape victim. I do not think these men are predators, but they do not give us particularly encouraging signs of change. David Walliams with comedy partner Matt Lucas.

The pair co-created, wrote and starred in BBC sketch comedies Little Britain and Come Fly with Me. So many straight white men in particular still benefit from the social networks of comedy, of their relationships with other men in and around the creative industries. There are also many rising male stars who are willing to turn a blind eye to anything in order to get closer to that success. I keep coming back to those clips.

The laughter, the easy familiarity, the complete absence of shame. These men were not whispering in dark corners. They were doing it in public. And yet, time and again, it is women who are expected to do the uncomfortable, thankless, often dangerous work of holding men accountable.

It is women who risk their careers, their reputations and their wellbeing to bring to the surface what everyone knew. Meanwhile, those who laughed, looked away, continued to hire these men and kept the machinery running are allowed to carry on as though none of it had anything to do with them.