Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault, jailed to await sentencing

A London jury found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after more than eight hours of deliberation. The judge denied bail and said Brand faces a significant custodial sentence.

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday. The 51-year-old comedian and actor was taken into custody after Judge Joel Bennathan rejected a bail request.

The judge said Brand would inevitably face a significant custodial sentence when he is sentenced Monday. Brand closed his eyes as the guilty verdict on the rape count was read but showed no emotion otherwise. When bail was denied, he gestured to his lawyers that he was OK and repeatedly said I'm good, I'm good, I'm good before being taken away. The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for eight hours and 30 minutes over two days.

Also read Misogyny and sexism of Russell Brand case have not gone away, say TV insiders

Brand Convicted of Multiple Sexual Assaults

Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004, but cleared of orally raping her in a restroom. He was also found guilty of kissing and groping another woman at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005. He was convicted of anally raping a fan at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009.

The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who says the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009. Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party's annual conference in Bournemouth in 1999. He was also cleared of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men's bathroom at the London office of MTV.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones called Brand a ruthless, calculating, manipulative sexual predator at trial. She told jurors that women were a disposable commodity to Brand and used his own words to illustrate his sex drive. If I want something, whether it's a job or a woman, I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that's in the way, until I possess the object of my desire, he wrote in his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook, read in court.

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Former Assistant Details Brand's Behavior

Brand's former personal assistant Helen Berger testified against him, saying he had an insane sexual appetite and treated women poorly. She said his bad behavior was normalized by those around him and she eventually got sick of him and quit. Brand rejected testimony by a former roommate who said he wanted to have sex with 5,000 women. But he acknowledged he had used his fame to have sex, which he said was wrong.

Brand denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will. My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations, he said.

His lawyers argued that the alleged victims were undermined by the fact that they only went to police years after the alleged assaults and following the anonymous allegations against Brand in a Channel 4 documentary. His wife, Laura, who accompanied him to court, testified as a character witness in his defense. But no one with relevant evidence was willing to give evidence on his behalf, Brand said.

As the MeToo movement spread, TV executives who had once clamoured to book Brand started to distance themselves from him. After the verdicts, police confirmed they have provided prosecutors with their investigation into two more rape allegations against Brand. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London's Metropolitan Police said the conviction was a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.

As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement, Furphy said. The trial was the culmination of a three-year inquiry by the Metropolitan police in London, launched in September 2023. It began two days after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour by five women in a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and the Times newspapers. The accusers came forward following that 2023 investigation.

Brand Career Rise and Media Presence

Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. Known for edgy stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, he appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

In recent years he moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion. Before the trial, Brand claimed to have eschewed his promiscuous ways and found salvation in Christianity. He brought a Bible stuffed with post-it notes to some of his court appearances.

Born in Grays, Essex, in June 1975, Brand was raised by his mother, Barbara, after his parents separated when he was six months old. His love of the spotlight began when he was cast as Fat Sam in a school production of Bugsy Malone. At 16, he won a place at the renowned Italia Conti, although he was expelled after a year for drug use and poor attendance.

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In his 20s, he tried stand-up, but much of his early career was derailed by his addictions, first to alcohol and then heroin. He was sacked as an MTV presenter for arriving at work on 12 September 2001 dressed as Osama bin Laden. In 2002, Brand was signed by the celebrity agent John Noel, who encouraged him to seek treatment for his drug problem.

In 2004, a year after Brand emerged clean and sober from rehab, Noel negotiated his Big Brother contract. Junior staff on the production told Dispatches and the Times they quickly became alarmed by his behaviour. One runner said Brand tasked her with procuring audience members for sex, many of whom would later call her in tears. She described feeling like a pimp leading lambs to the slaughter.

Big Brother Staff Allegations Against Brand

Another said Brand exposed his penis to her in his dressing room, and that she felt he then abused his power to groom her for sex. A 2024 review by the production company that made Big Brother for Channel 4 acknowledged that informal complaints from staff about Brand were not properly escalated or addressed. Brand said Noel enrolled him in the sex addiction programme during his first year on the show, fearing for his career.

As part of this treatment, Brand said, he was asked to compile a victims list, the names of women he had wronged as a result of his compulsions. He complained he felt like the genocidal Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein trying to pick out individual Kurds. His spell in winky nick, as he called it, did little but provide him with more material, although he later hinted that his treatment of women was even more egregious than described.

If this is what I'm telling you, can you imagine what's being left out, he said in a follow-up memoir published in 2010. His memoir also describes how he became so fixated on a classmate that he followed her for 200 miles, trailing her through the streets of London before sneaking, ticketless, on to her train to Wigan.

By his own admission, she did not want him to accompany her, far less come to her family home, but he did anyway, and got into bed with her. The book also describes how Brand spat in the face of a lap dancer and smashed the phone of a sex worker against a wall. The book was published in late 2007 and reached No 1 on the Sunday Times bestseller list.

It won biography of the year at the 2008 British Book Awards and critics lavished it with praise. By then, Brand was a household name in Britain, catapulted into the mainstream by a brief relationship with the model Kate Moss and a stint presenting Channel 4's Big Brother's Big Mouth.

He was labelled shagger of the year three times in a row by the Sun newspaper and enjoyed a rock-star-like status that propelled him to a sellout standup tour and an eponymous show. Audiences laughed as he stripped on air and told jokes about how he liked to watch women choking during oral sex.

Rehab Clinic Used as Jail Alternative

Few questions were asked about why his management had enrolled him in a rehabilitation clinic in Philadelphia, regularly used as an alternative to jail for convicted sex offenders.