Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault, Faces Significant Custodial Term

Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, with the judge stating the rape conviction means a significant custodial term. He will be sentenced on Monday as police investigate further rape allegations.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others over five years of his showbusiness career. A jury convicted the 51-year-old of four offences against four women after eight hours and 30 minutes of deliberations.

He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, told Brand the rape conviction inevitably meant a significant custodial term and remanded him in custody. Brand will be sentenced on Monday. Brand stood outside the door of the dock shortly before the verdicts and looked at his wife, Laura, saying: Laura, I love you.

Also read Misogyny and sexism of Russell Brand case have not gone away, say TV insiders

Wearing a grey three-piece suit, he appeared to be praying in the dock before he was convicted at Southwark crown court. He held his head high and appeared emotionless as dock officers led him down to the cells. It can now be revealed that Brand is under investigation for two further rape allegations and that the Met police have submitted files to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A spokesperson said the Met investigation into allegations of rape made by two women remains ongoing. The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution. Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants, and detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors. Brand had pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six women, with allegations spanning 10 years from 1999.

He claimed he could not remember some incidents and that others were consensual encounters reimagined or unfavourably reframed after 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches and Times and Sunday Times reports. He was found guilty of anally raping a young fan at his London townhouse after picking her out from a crowd after a gig at the Hammersmith Apollo in early 2009. She told the court she begged him to stop but Brand continued.

Verdicts on Sexual Assault Charges

She said: I felt like I couldnt speak or breathe, the amount of pain. He was convicted of sexually assaulting an MTV worker by grabbing her breasts at a Soho birthday party in 2004, but cleared of orally raping her in a toilet afterwards. Brand was also convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at Choice FM in 2004 or 2005, who said he laughed after squeezing her breasts and kissing her sloppily.

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He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker who said she was repulsed when Brand placed his head in her lap so she could feel his breath on her vagina during a 2009 filming project. He was cleared of raping a woman after the 1999 Labour party conference in Bournemouth and of attempting to indecently assault an MTV worker in 2001.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC said victims described a similar pattern starting with compliments, flattery and flirting before a personality change. She said: His eyes changed, he snapped, from charming to frightening to nasty. Defence barrister Ian Winter KC denied Brand was a psychopath who rapes people and thinks it is normal. He claimed Brand was respectful when women said no and that being rude or acting like a crazy idiot during sex was not a crime if there was consent.

In his closing speech, he questioned why accusers had not screamed, kicked out or slapped Brand. He said: Not one of them resisted or screamed or even tried to leave. Det Supt Andy Furphy, from the Met police, praised the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of Brands victims. He said: Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us.

Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible. Brand used his influence, status and fame to prey on and exploit women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how.

Brand's Testimony and Defence Claims

The trial followed a three-year Met investigation launched in September 2023, two days after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour by five women. During his testimony, Brand denied the charges and said that while he was obsessed with sex as a young man and led a promiscuous life, he never forced anyone to do something against their will. He said: My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations.

His defence argued that alleged victims were undermined by reporting incidents years later. His wife Laura attended court and testified as a character witness. Evidence presented in court revealed Brand became fixated on a classmate, following her for 200 miles before sneaking ticketless onto her train to Wigan. He got into bed with her and, by his own admission, used lies and emotional blackmail to have sex with her.

This account came from Brands own memoir, published in 2007, which also described him spitting in a lap dancers face and smashing a sex workers phone against a wall. The book reached number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list and won biography of the year at the 2008 British Book Awards. The trial exposed stories Brand chose not to recount publicly. Junior staff on Big Brother told investigators they became alarmed by his behaviour during the shows first year.

One runner said Brand tasked her with procuring audience members for sex, many of whom called her in tears later, and she described feeling like a pimp leading lambs to the slaughter. Another staff member said Brand exposed his penis to her in his dressing room and abused his power to groom her for sex. A 2024 review by the production company acknowledged that informal complaints were not properly escalated.

Brand said his agent enrolled him in a Philadelphia rehabilitation clinic during his first year on the show out of fear he would be sacked without intervention. The case, one of the most obsessively watched criminal cases in recent history, examined Brand's conduct, the victims' evidence, the legal strategy used to defend him, and the culture within which he committed his crimes.

Brand's victims told how he snapped from charming to nasty as he raped and sexually assaulted them before gaslighting them into believing nothing was wrong. The comedian's youngest victim, who was 21 when he targeted her at the height of his fame in 2009, was left traumatised by their encounter. Brand had stored her name in his phone alongside a series of letters and symbols.

The court heard the letter T stood for tart, while AP denoted anal play, and two asterisks meant: Never, ever forget this individual, this is a memorable encounter. It was, indeed, an encounter the woman would never forget; she spent years torturing and blaming herself for what happened. The woman was starstruck when she met Brand after one of his standup performances at the Hammersmith Apollo in early 2009.

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Brand, who was more than a decade her senior, picked the woman from the crowd and invited her to his dressing room. There, she performed oral sex on him and engaged in a threesome with another young fan. Days later, Brand sent a chauffeur to drive the woman to his three-storey Victorian townhouse in Hampstead, north-west London, where he forced her to shower and brush her teeth before they had consensual sex.

Then, without warning, Brand flipped her over and anally raped her so violently that she struggled to breathe. She begged him to stop but he refused, telling her: I want you to feel my come. He later chastised her for getting blood on his sheets and ordered her to clean up the mess before casually turning on the TV and instructing an assistant to escort her out. Two dozen witnesses gave evidence in support of the woman's account.

The way I would describe that event to people after was that it was traumatic and that he hurt me and harmed me. And when I asked him to stop, he didn't, she told the court. The lasting trauma of her experience was far from unique. Brand met his earliest accuser at a cabaret event during the Labour party conference in Bournemouth in 1999.

Earliest Accuser and 1999 Incident

The court heard the woman was not attracted to the then unknown performer, whom she assumed was gay. But she found him intelligent and believed they were passionate about the same causes. She invited him back to her hotel to continue their conversation, but froze when she returned from the toilet to find Brand partly naked. She told police he then raped her but on the evidence presented in court, the jury found him not guilty of that offence.

I remember him on me, very heavy. I know I said no. I kind of drifted out of my head. I couldn't get out of the situation - Do I shout, do I scream? she told the court. After the incident, Brand left his email address.

An act, the prosecutor said, which was designed to characterise the encounter as normal. Today that might be called gaslighting, a technique that defendant used with good effect on some of his other victims, said the prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC. Among them was an MTV worker who met Brand in 2004 at a birthday party held at a bar in Soho, London. Here, Brand sexually assaulted her by grabbing her breasts.

The woman claimed he also orally raped her in the toilets, but he was cleared by the jury on that allegation. Brand also faced claims that he preyed on women while they were at work. The second complainant on the indictment was also an MTV worker, who said Brand transformed into a wild-eyed maniac when he tried to drag her into a men's toilets in 2001.

At the conclusion of the trial Brand was cleared of attempting to indecently assault the woman. Another woman claimed Brand laughed after mauling her by squeezing her breasts and kissing her sloppily while she was at work at the radio station Choice FM in 2004 or 2005. She said Brand overpowered her during the violent and frenzied sexual assault, which took place in front of his entourage. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting her.

Final Victim and Court Behaviour

Brand's final victim said she was repulsed when Brand lunged at her crotch and put his head so deep into her lap that she could feel his breath on her vagina during a recording session at Channel 4 in 2009. She said two members of Brand's entourage had told her Brand would not continue filming unless she gave him a massage.

I thought they were joking because I wouldn't expect anybody to say that and then I saw by their faces they weren't, she recalled. Brand was again found guilty of sexual assault. In the dock, Brand barely flinched as his accusers recounted harrowing ordeals through tears from behind a screen.

In scenes captured by court artists, he sat bolt upright and stared straight ahead, as the women described his disgusting serpent-like body, threatening eyes, and how he wasn't very well endowed. But his composure appeared to falter on 28 October when he was in the witness box for more than four hours.

The case had been a deeply traumatic episode in his life and he was innocent of all the charges, he told the four women and eight men on the jury. Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary and, indeed, in many ways more important than sex itself, he said. He denied setting a goal to sleep with 5,000 women, but said he had misused his fame and success very selfishly.

As I became more successful and famous, I was very comfortable allowing that to facilitate sexual access.