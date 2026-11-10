Russell Brand jailed for 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault, a verdict that gives his victims a measure of justice and dismantles the narrative he spent years constructing.

Russell Brand has been jailed for 10 years and six months after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault. The sentence delivers a sliver of justice to a handful of his victims and destroys the credibility of the spin he spent years applying to his horrendous and at times criminal behaviour.

Brand as reputation rehabilitator

The relief is palpable. Long before the allegations aired in court were made public, and before the countless other claims that have surfaced, some of which are now under investigation by UK police, Brand was as much a one-man reputation rehabilitator intent on controlling the narrative as he was a comedian. When recounting in his 2007 memoir why he was fired from MTV six years earlier, Brand implied that pop star Kylie Minogue was partly to blame.

Also read Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults

Brand, then an active drug user, said he had invited his dealer and the dealer's eight-year-old child to the TV show's set, where the adults smoked crack in a bathroom before touring the studio. According to Brand's telling, Minogue, who was appearing as a guest, endured an awkward chat with the dealer. He wrote that he thought it does not get any better than this, and it did not, because he was sacked about two days later.

What he downplayed was that the day was September 12, 2001, and he had shown up dressed as Osama bin Laden. Asked later on a US talk show about his sacking, Brand was quick to spin again. He said that when he was a crack and heroin addict he made some unusual decisions.

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On his choice of attire, he added that it was the worst time to do it in many ways, as if there were a more appropriate time to appear on television dressed as a terrorist. In a two-hour interview with US right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly earlier this year, Brand again reframed his past.

Asked about allegations involving a teenager, which were aired in 2023 but were not part of this criminal trial, he said: I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30. But when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was an immature 30-year-old. By that telling, it would be easy to think the pair had a one-off encounter he now regretted.

Details of teenager allegations

What the 51-year-old omitted, and what Kelly did not push him on, was the account of the now adult woman. She said that after they bumped into each other in the street in 2006, he rifled through her shopping bags and told her what she would wear on a date with him. Brand instructed her to save his phone number under a girl's name to avoid suspicion from her parents.

He reportedly nicknamed her the child and became visibly aroused upon learning she was a virgin. She also said he taught her to lie to her parents after they tried to keep them apart, and that he was once so forcible during sex she had to punch him in the stomach to make him stop.

Brand baptism and defence

Russell Brand shared news that he had found God and was baptised in the Thames shortly after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were first made public in 2023. In court last month, he painted a sad picture of a man abandoned by friends, colleagues and acquaintances, saying none were willing to give evidence in his defence or support him since the allegations came to light.

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Yet two of his former girlfriends and his wife offered glowing portraits of him to the jury and in full glare of the media. One ex described him as a gentle, warm, kind and adventurous man. Another said he had been introspective, gentle and loving when they dated. His wife Laura Brand told the court that when they began dating, it was difficult for him to be monogamous.

That was an elegant way of rephrasing the fact he refused to stop sleeping with other people. They began dating months after Brand and the schoolgirl ended their relationship, when Laura was 19 and Brand was 31. After they broke up due to his self-described promiscuity and hedonism, the pair eventually reconciled 10 years ago and now share three young children together.

When rewriting this period, Brand said that when they first dated he was in a phase where he thought the world was an amusement park full of orgasms, a phase that had seemingly since ended. Absent from his view of their past was the fact that Laura's frontal lobe was still several years from fully forming. In the world according to Russell Brand, those pieces of information are less crucial facts and more semantics.

Yes, he was a drug addict, but now he is sober. Sure, he slept with a child when he was 14 years her senior, but the law permitted it. OK, he struggled with not cheating on his partners, but today he is different. In painting a detailed picture of that was then and this is now, and admitting the error of his ways, Brand tried to preemptively save himself from a legal reckoning by self-imposing a moral one.

Narrative power crumbles

But his one-sided insurance policy has collapsed, and for the first time ever the full narrative power he once had has crumbled. Now his victims have voices that people want to hear, and the microphone he was handed over and over and over again for two decades has been taken away. Maybe he genuinely believes his own spin.

Perhaps in trying to convince the world that he was simply a pants man and not a rapist, he was trying to convince himself too. Whatever the case, he now has a decade to sit and think about it.