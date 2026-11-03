Jury Retires in Russell Brand Rape and Sexual Assault Trial at Southwark Crown Court

The jury in Russell Brand's trial has retired to consider verdicts on seven charges including rape and sexual assault against six women. The judge requires a unanimous decision.

The jury in Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial has retired to consider its verdicts at Southwark crown court in London. Brand, 51, faces seven charges: three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The charges relate to six women and allegations spanning 10 years from 1999. The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, told the jury of eight men and four women that he can only accept a unanimous verdict from all 12 of them. He said no jury could be criticised for taking too long to reach a verdict, or for returning too quickly. The judge had earlier begun summing up the evidence by going through each count on the indictment.

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During the three-week trial, Brand was described by the prosecution as a ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC argued that six women who did not know each other had come forward with similar allegations, which was beyond coincidence. She said they had nothing to gain, had not sought the limelight, had not taken part in a documentary and had not made claims for compensation.

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There was no benefit to them apart from perhaps some closure, she added. One woman gave evidence that Brand did not listen when she said no as he allegedly raped her at his London home. The prosecutor said he did not stop, did not care, and kept going until he achieved his ultimate aim.

Prosecution Describes Brand As Sexual Predator

She said Brand saw the woman as just a hole, just another number to add to his 5,000 notches, after the court heard he once boasted about his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women. Ms Karmy-Jones told the jury that while Brand may now treat women with kindness and respect and may now have a different view of consent, they needed to consider what he was like when the alleged offending occurred, up to 25 years ago.

The key defence argument is that all of Brand's sexual encounters were consensual. Brand has denied all charges and repeatedly told the jury he has never had non-consensual sex. Defence barrister Ian Winter KC said in his closing speech that a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary about Brand's alleged sexual misconduct had poisoned the wells of justice against him. He said the programme encouraged some women to rewrite their history with Brand and corrupted their memories.

He also pointed to monstrous delays in the women coming forward to police and questioned why Brand had been accused of only three rapes in 10 years out of all the women he had slept with. Mr Winter urged the jury to separate Brand's treatment of women from the question of whether he committed the alleged crimes. He said it is lawful to be disrespectful or rude or to behave like a crazy idiot, unless and until it becomes non-consensual.

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Defence Argues All Encounters Were Consensual

During his evidence, Brand told jurors he had an obsession with sex and promiscuity and said he wrongly used his fame to gain sexual access to women. He said as he became more successful and famous he was very comfortable allowing that to facilitate sexual access, which he agreed was wrong. Brand maintained that the sexual encounters at the centre of the charges were consensual, telling the jury that consent is more important than sex itself.

He described the past few years as deeply traumatic, saying the allegations had consumed his life and taken a toll on his personal relationships and his health. He also said he had been unable to convince anyone to give evidence in his defence other than his wife and two ex-girlfriends. His ex-girlfriends gave witness statements saying he never engaged in an intimate act with them without their consent.

When asked whether anyone would now be willing to touch him with a barge pole, he replied no. The women allege the comedian suddenly turned on them after initially appearing charming and forced them into sexual activity in locations including a toilet, a hotel room, workplace hallways and his bedroom. Brand, who converted to Christianity months after the allegations surfaced and was baptised in London's River Thames, arrived at court most days holding the hand of his wife of nine years, Laura.

Brand Denies Charges And Speaks To Media

He often told waiting media he felt blessed and hoped the court process would lead to good outcomes for everybody involved. On Tuesday morning, he made no comment to the press as he arrived accompanied by his wife and members of his entourage, wearing a knee-length black wool coat over a black suit with a long white scarf. The trial continues.