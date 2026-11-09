Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years for rape and three sexual assaults

Russell Brand has been jailed for 10 years and six months after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009.

The sentence was handed down on Monday at Southwark Crown Court in London. Brand will serve at least two thirds of the sentence behind bars before being released on licence under strict conditions. He was convicted last week after a four-week trial. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Also read Russell Brand case must be wake-up call to protect women in media, Lisa Nandy says

Brand Sentenced to Prison Term

As he left the court in a prison van, Brand's journey from Hollywood's A-list to the UK's sex offender registry was complete. Before being taken away, he told his wife Laura Gallacher it will be OK, I do not know how, but it will, as he looked at his family and associates in the public gallery.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: Today's sentence marks a significant milestone in our investigation and means Russell Brand has been held accountable for his crimes. My thoughts today are with the women who came forward and made this investigation possible. He added: Reporting sexual offences can be incredibly difficult, and they have shown immense bravery, dignity and resilience throughout what has been a lengthy investigation and challenging trial process.

From the very beginning, our investigation was never about Russell Brand's profile, status or celebrity. Our focus has always been on the women who reported these offences and on conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations they made. The first victim statement came from a woman sexually assaulted by Brand in a Soho bar in 2004.

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She said: It really affected how I viewed myself, I did not have any respect for myself and got into situations with toxic men as I did not have any self-worth. Another victim told the court Brand's offending has had a lasting impact on my life even after she believed she had successfully buried what happened. She said: Since the sexual assault carried out by him in 2005, Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget.

Victims Describe Assault Allegations

During his trial, the court was told the controversial comedian preyed on women he encountered on his path to becoming a lauded entertainer and broadcaster. One victim told how a consensual encounter when she was a 21-year-old superfan turned into rape when Brand forced her suddenly into anal sex. Another woman told how she was groped on the breasts by Brand shortly after meeting him.

A third victim said she was kissed and touched inappropriately at a radio studio in London. The father-of-three was also convicted of a third assault after putting his head into the groin area of a Channel 4 worker without her consent. Brand was found to have raped a young fan he met after his Scandalous show at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. Brand conceded he had led a promiscuous lifestyle but insisted all sexual interactions had been consensual.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Southwark Crown Court that the entertainer-turned-conspiracist was a sexual predator who had shown staggering arrogance. Police have provided crown prosecutors with their investigation into two more rape allegations against Brand. Brand used a provocative persona as his foundation to build Hollywood stardom, which crumbled after the release of a 2023 documentary.

In June 2013, Brand was at the height of his fame, a year after his divorce from pop star Katy Perry, with a slew of Hollywood comedies under his belt. Brand was being interviewed for a podcast with fellow comic Richard Herring, recorded in front of a live audience at Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Past Confessions Contrast with Denial

The episode description joked that the host struggled to decide what to ask ahead of the show: What do you ask the man who has already admitted everything? Mr Herring did not need to worry. I raped someone once, Brand announced, kicking back and crossing his legs as the crowd laughed. But fourteen years later, he sat behind a glass box in a London courtroom and denied he was a rapist.

Over a career spanning 25 years, Brand moved from comedian and actor to political activist, then wellness guru, anti-vaxxer and finally, alt-right Christian influencer. He started out as a stand-up comedian in the late 1990s, then went on to present music and television programs. Brand's big break came in the mid-noughties when he started hosting a Big Brother UK spin-off show, called Big Brother's Big Mouth. By 2007, the comedian was a household name in Britain.

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He hosted a radio show on BBC Radio 2, and became a bestselling author with the release of his memoir, My Booky Wook: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs and Stand-Up. The book detailed encounters with women that included smashing a sex worker's phone against the wall, and using lies, tears and blackmail to manipulate a woman into sex. Brand wrote: What kind of man was I? Treating women in this way?

Controversies Mark Brand Career Rise

If this is what I am telling you, can you imagine what is being left out? Brand's obsession with sex was key to his notoriety. During his Scandalous stand up show in 2009, Brand described his stream of consciousness in the lead up to meeting Queen Elizabeth II: In the back of my mind, I am thinking grab her f*****g t**. There were controversies, such as the Sachsgate scandal in 2008.

Brand and his radio show co-host Jonathan Ross left obscene prank messages on actor Andrew Sachs's answering machine, which led to Brand resigning from the BBC. Still, his star continued to rise. That same year, he was awarded the Sun newspaper's Shagger of the Year for the third time. When Brand married US pop star Katy Perry in October 2010, he was catapulted into another level of fame.

Brand texted her to say he wanted a divorce, moments before she walked on stage to perform at a New Year's Eve concert in 2011. By that stage he was established in Hollywood's comedy scene, appearing in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) and Get Him to the Greek (2010). But over the next few years he drifted further from the mainstream. By the end of 2013, Brand's comedy got more political, and by 2014 he had launched his first YouTube show.

He gained a new kind of notoriety, encouraging people not to vote. Following his second marriage to British model Laura Gallacher in 2017, Brand moved into podcasts. He became increasingly associated with COVID scepticism and alternative-media politics. In September 2023, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches published an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct from several women dating back to his early career.

Brand denied them. YouTube suspended his monetisation, while several broadcasters and tour organisers cut ties. Brand was charged with rape and sexual offences related to separate women, who did not appear in the documentary, in April 2025, then convicted in November 2026. A few months after the allegations were aired, in April 2024, Brand converted to Christianity and was baptised by famous survivalist Bear Grylls in the Thames.

Following his conviction, Mr Grylls posted a statement online saying Brand's faith seemed genuine to me at the time and that judgement was for the courts and God. Six months before his conviction, Brand embarked on a round of interviews with mostly right wing YouTubers when his most recent book was released, titled How to Become a Christian in Seven Days* *May Take 50 Years of Sin and Serious F*ck Ups to Get Started.

US political commentator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly asked Brand what he would do if it was God's plan for him to go to prison. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.