Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The judge said the actor-comedian showed a casual and arrogant disregard for any woman who said no to him.

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in a British prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that he showed a casual and arrogant disregard for any woman who said no to him.

His sentencing remarks put the crimes in the context of Brand's rise to stardom. About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, Bennathan said. You were clever and in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.

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Brand Found Guilty After Jury Deliberation

The 51-year-old actor-comedian is known for outrageous stand-up routines and behaviour on television and radio broadcasts. He has also spoken publicly about drug and alcohol battles. He had asserted he was innocent and all his encounters were consensual. A jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004.

He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a four-week trial. He targeted four women between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed he never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity. When the sentence was read out, Brand stood still and showed no emotion. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones, KC, said in sentencing submissions earlier on Monday UK time that Brand abused the influence and power that came with his fame. He used it to facilitate an access to women without which the offending could not have taken place, she said.

It also fed his own view that he could commit such offences with impunity. Brand wore a grey suit and open collar shirt with loose white tie. His long, greying hair was pulled back and knotted in a man bun atop his head. He clenched a crucifix in his right hand.

Defence Pleads For Leniency Based On Good Character

Defence barrister Ian Winter, KC, urged the judge to consider Brand's good character. He said Brand only had a marijuana possession conviction from 1995 and had performed charitable work and helped others overcome drug and alcohol abuse. Brand was supported in Southwark Crown Court by his wife, Laura, who entered the courthouse without him, and his father, Ron Brand. The Times and Channel 4 aired accounts from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

One of the women he was convicted of abusing spoke in court about the impact of the crime. The others provided statements read by the prosecutor. A woman Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004 said the assault left her in shock and turmoil and made her feel like damaged goods.

For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behaviour against women like it was all a joke, she said. There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything. Brand stared straight ahead as she spoke out of view, hidden from the public behind a curtain to preserve her identity.

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A former fan he was convicted of anally raping at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009 said she was left feeling anxious and humiliated. She had difficulty eating and sleeping and went through periods of heavy drinking. She said it took years for her to speak up and she only came forward after police opened an investigation following the documentary.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma From Abuse

I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed, she said in the statement read by Karmy-Jones. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless. Winter, the defence barrister, tried to minimise the significance of the rape. He said Brand should be regarded as a man who went too far and overrode consent that had been given following consensual sex.

A woman he was convicted of kissing and groping at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005 said it had a lasting impact on her life. Since the sexual assault Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget, she said. Over the years, hearing his voice on television, on social media or seeing his image made me jump.

The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who said the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009. Immediately after the incident I spoke up, and sadly it was brushed under the carpet by senior management, she said.

There was a culture at the time which meant I felt I had to just carry on and not talk about it any more, which meant I did not give myself time to lament on it, boxed it up and pushed it aside. Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party's annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth in 1999.

He was also acquitted of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men's bathroom at the London office of music channel MTV.