Russell Claims Pole in Barcelona After Leclerc Crash Disrupts Qualifying

George Russell bounced back to take a decisive pole position at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, with Lewis Hamilton splitting the Mercedes teammates in a thrilling and interrupted qualifying session that saw Charles Leclerc crash heavily.

Mercedes driver George Russell secured a dominant pole position at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, marking his tenth career pole and signaling a strong comeback after a series of misfortunes that had seen him drop 68 points behind championship leader and teammate Kimi Antonelli .

Russell set a fastest lap of 1 minute 15.717 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session that was interrupted by a heavy crash for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Leclerc lost control at high-speed turn four, hitting the barriers and forcing a halt to Q3, though he walked away unharmed. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, finished a mere 0.064 seconds behind Russell, delivering an unexpectedly strong performance that split the Mercedes teammates on the grid.

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old championship leader aiming for a sixth consecutive race win, qualified third, 0.319 seconds off Russell's pace. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri placed fourth and seventh for McLaren, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar took fifth and sixth. Russell expressed relief and satisfaction, saying he felt like his old self again after arriving in Spain with a clean slate.

Hamilton admitted he had struggled with pace throughout the weekend but was delighted to be back at the sharp end. Antonelli acknowledged a difficult weekend with the car but looked forward to the race and the opportunity to use the tow on Barcelona's long straights





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Formula 1 George Russell Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Barcelona Grand Prix Charles Leclerc Crash Mercedes Ferrari Qualifying Pole Position

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