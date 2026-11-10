Russia and Ukraine Hold First US-Brokered Talks Since February in Abu Dhabi

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi for their first US-brokered talks since February, with envoys discussing security guarantees, territorial concessions and a Europe-wide security framework but reporting no breakthroughs.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for their first US-brokered talks since February, after US President Donald Trump suggested last week that a broad deal was possible on ending the war in Ukraine and guaranteeing security in Europe.

The trilateral meeting, mediated by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, produced no immediate breakthrough. US envoy Jared Kushner told delegates that recent contacts with both sides had really identified and narrowed the gaps, and that the US side had some good ideas on how to bridge their differences.

Also read Rubio Highlights Security Guarantees as Key Focus for Abu Dhabi Peace Talks

He said Trump was committed to achieving peace and had asked the envoys to put extra effort into finding a solution that hopefully ends the war but also leaves both sides in a much stronger position to realise their full potential. More than four and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and with Russian forces holding about a fifth of the country, Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart despite Trump's optimism on terms for a possible settlement.

Advertisement

Diverging Views on European Security Framework

Ukraine's chief delegate, Rustem Umerov, said in his opening remarks that Kyiv was focused on achieving security guarantees and a lasting peace. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined Moscow's preference for negotiating a broad European security framework before tackling the specifics of the war. The idea of defining clear parameters for a future security architecture, and only then moving on to resolving the actual Russia-Ukraine conflict, is absolutely reasonable, he told reporters in Moscow.

A day before the talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced the opposite view, saying wider security talks should come only after a ceasefire in Ukraine. Lavrov again rejected the notion of a truce, saying the Europeans were trying to buy breathing space for Ukraine. The new US drive for a deal has galvanised European officials into pushing for a place at the table to seek an end to the continent's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Before the main meeting began, Umerov said Ukrainian officials had met separately with European, NATO and EU representatives, as well as the two US envoys. We are doing everything to ensure that Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process, Umerov said before the meeting. France said there could be no lasting peace in Ukraine without addressing European security, which required European involvement.

Excluding Europe From Trilateral Talks

Russia had made clear it did not see a place for Europeans at the meeting with the Ukrainians and Americans. Describing the talks in Abu Dhabi as very productive, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the goal at some point was to expand the trilateral talks to include the Europeans. On the eve of the negotiations, Trump said Washington was seeing a very strong inclination towards ending the war, and that both sides were tired of fighting.

After meeting privately last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy at the White House, Trump predicted that a peace deal could emerge soon. Trump has frequently said an agreement to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two was close, without a deal emerging.

Advertisement

However, negotiations have picked up again in recent weeks after months when Washington's attention was focused on the war in Iran. Publicly, there has been no sign that Putin is willing to drop his insistence that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern region of Donbas before a peace deal can be struck. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has staunchly refused to hand over land that his forces have died defending.

Stalemate and Battlefield Gains Drive Talks

Russian front-line advances have slowed to a virtual halt this year, but Moscow has been pounding Ukrainian cities and energy facilities, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil refineries and other infrastructure deep inside Russia. A source in the Russian delegation said Russia believed the main thrust of the talks would be to hammer out the key elements of a new post-war security framework for Europe.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's leverage in talks has been increasing because of its recent battlefield performance, which has included retaking some territory in Donetsk, a coal-mining area of the Donbas. Ukrainian forces are currently genuinely strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday. He said Russia was suffering record losses, a claim disputed by Moscow, and urged Washington to convince the Kremlin to end the war.

US negotiators believe that Zelenskyy and Putin may be willing to strike a compromise on the vital question of territory, each ceding a little, a US official told Reuters. Under the proposed deal, Ukraine would get an end to the war, security guarantees and a roadmap to accession to the EU. A senior Ukrainian official strongly denied that the government would consider any such concessions.

The official said the issue of territory could be discussed only at a leaders' level and only in the context of appropriate security guarantees for Ukraine.