Russia and Ukraine Hold US-Brokered Talks in Abu Dhabi

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi for US-brokered talks, their first since February, but Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on a settlement.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi for their first US-brokered talks since February, a meeting that followed President Donald Trump's suggestion last week that a broad deal was possible to end the war in Ukraine and guarantee security in Europe. US envoy Jared Kushner opened the discussions by telling delegates that recent contacts with both sides had narrowed the gaps between them. The talks mark a renewed diplomatic effort at a time when the conflict has dragged on for more than 4.5 years.

Kushner said the United States had 'some good ideas' on how to bridge the differences between Moscow and Kyiv. The meeting was held in the United Arab Emirates capital, and the report did not indicate a specific date beyond the timing of Trump's remarks last week. Despite the optimism expressed in Washington, the two sides still hold sharply different positions on the terms of any possible settlement.

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Abu Dhabi Talks Show Narrowing Gaps on Peace

The core message from the Abu Dhabi meeting was that the United States believes the positions of Russia and Ukraine have moved closer together. Kushner said recent contacts had really identified and narrowed the gaps, which he presented as a sign that the American mediation effort is making progress. He framed the US role as an attempt to find a solution that ends the fighting while leaving both countries in a stronger position to realise their full potential.

According to Kushner, Trump has committed to achieving peace and has asked the American team to put extra effort into finding a workable path. The envoy did not outline a specific agreement or a timetable in the remarks reported from the meeting. The emphasis was on process and the willingness of both delegations to sit at the same table after a long pause in direct, US-facilitated contacts.

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The mechanism of the talks is therefore built around intermediary proposals rather than a single signed framework. Washington is carrying messages, identifying points of convergence, and offering ideas it believes can close remaining differences. Whether those ideas can be translated into concrete commitments remains an open question that the source material does not resolve.

Moscow and Kyiv Differ on Security Sequencing

Ukraine's chief delegate, Rustem Umerov, told the meeting in his opening remarks that Kyiv was focused on achieving security guarantees and a lasting peace. His position puts guarantees at the center of Ukraine's negotiating priorities. Kyiv's emphasis reflects its concern that any pause in fighting must be backed by durable protections rather than a temporary arrangement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took a different approach, underlining Moscow's preference for negotiating a broad European security framework before tackling the specifics of the war. Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that defining clear parameters for a future security architecture, and only then moving on to resolving the actual Russia-Ukraine conflict, is absolutely reasonable. In his view, the sequence matters, with the wider security order coming first and the bilateral war settlement following.

This difference in sequencing is one of the central obstacles the source highlights. Ukraine's focus on guarantees and Russia's focus on a broad European framework point to competing views of what should be settled first. The report also notes that Russian forces are holding about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, a fact that shapes the stakes for both delegations as they weigh any settlement.

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Ukraine Peace Talks Face Long Road Ahead

For ordinary Ukrainians and Europeans, the immediate consequence of the Abu Dhabi meeting is the possibility, not yet the reality, of a negotiated end to the war. Because the source describes Moscow and Kyiv as remaining far apart on terms, any change on the ground or in citizens' security will depend on whether the sequencing dispute can be resolved. The talks therefore matter most as an indicator of whether the parties are willing to keep negotiating.

The report does not specify any follow-up meeting dates, deadlines, or procedures for the next round. What it does establish is that the United States sees the gaps as narrower than before and intends to keep pressing for a solution. Observers following the process will need to watch whether the security framework Lavrov described and the guarantees Umerov requested can be reconciled in future rounds of talks.