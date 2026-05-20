China remains a vital trade partner for Russia, which faces economic and financial sanctions from other countries. A bilateral visit by President Xi and President Putin to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing reflects China's growing power and influence in global affairs.

Russia faces economic and financial sanctions from other countries, while China remains a prominent and loyal customer. China's President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a visit that occurred only days after President Donald Trump.

Putin praised his close ties with Xi, stating that the nations are partners in trade and international affairs during bilateral talks. China and Russia agreed to extend a friendship treaty and maintain their strategic co-operation while avoiding taking sides in the conflict in the Middle East, where Russia continues to be a reliable supplier of resources and China remains a responsible consumer. China supports Moscow through frequent state visits, growing trade, and joint military drills.

Despite taking a neutral stance, China has ignored demands from the West to stop providing high-tech components for Russia's weapons industries. The visit is primarily to reaffirm the countries' ties and project Beijing's image as an influential superpower. China is the top customer for Russian oil and gas supplies, and Russia expects the war in Iran to increase demand





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Russia-China Relations China-Russia Strategic Co-Operation Russia And China In International Affairs Trade Between Russia And China China And Russia In The Middle East Impact Of US And EU Sanctions On Russia Russia's Exports To China China's Trade With Iran

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