Russia Escalates Tensions with Warnings and Threats

Russia has been on high alert as Ukrainian long-range missile strikes have heightened concerns about the safety of the Victory Day parade, leading to possible evacuation of embassies and diplomatic staff in Kyiv. The lead-up to this year's parade has also indicated a heightened level of concern and tension between the two nations.

The Australian embassy in Ukraine has been put on high alert as Russia warned their staff to evacuate due to potential 'massive missile strikes ' this weekend, following the Kremlin's increased concerns about drone attacks in Russia .

Meanwhile, the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow may be scaled down due to Ukrainian strikes, with fewer world leaders and no military equipment on display. President Vladimir Putin has also expressed fears of an assassination attempt using drones, indicating a heightened level of concern and paranoia. The lead-up to this year's parade has revealed much about the state of the war, with both sides accusing each other of breaching agreements and escalating tensions





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Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Victory Day Parade Missile Strikes Escalation Diplomatic Relations Tensions Assassination Attempt Threats

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