Russia's Growing Cyber Threat and NATO Allies' Concerns

Anne Keast-Butler, the head of UK intelligence agency GCHQ, warns that Russia and other adversaries could use artificial intelligence and other emerging technology to conduct 'hybrid warfare' against western allies. Both NATO allies have publicly expressed concern about Russia's growing threat in Europe. The UK and Poland have signed a defence pact to combine their armed forces' expertise and industrial capability, including developing and manufacturing 'next-generation complex weapons' to head off the threat of 'Russian aggression'.

Russia has been ramping up cyberattacks on the UK and its allies. The head of UK intelligence agency GCHQ is warning that Moscow and other adversaries could use artificial intelligence and other emerging technology to conduct ' hybrid warfare ' against western allies.

Both NATO allies have publicly expressed concern about Russia's growing threat in Europe. Artificial intelligence is 'an unstoppable force' that is being weaponised in ways that fall just short of traditional warfare, Britain's cyber-spying chief says. The warning, issued by intelligence agency GCHQ's director, Anne Keast-Butler, was made on the same day British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signed a defence pact with Poland.

The deal would allow the two countries to combine their armed forces' expertise and industrial capability, including developing and manufacturing 'next-generation complex weapons' to head off the threat of 'Russian aggression'. Ms Keast-Butler, who heads up the UK's communications intelligence agency GCHQ, said Britain and its allies were in 'a space between peace and war' and risked losing a conflict in cyberspace against Russia and other adversaries unless they treat cybersecurity with much greater urgency.

'I've spent three decades working in national security. And the risk of miscalculation is as high as I've ever seen it,' she said in a speech at a World War II code-breaking centre near London. Ms Keast-Butler singled out Russia as a threat, accusing Moscow of 'relentlessly targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains and public trust' in Britain and Europe, as well as stealing technology and plotting sabotage and assassination attempts.

'Russia is scaling up its daily hybrid activity against the UK and Europe, stretching from the seabed to cyberspace,' she told an audience of computing experts, diplomats, journalists and senior officials. GCHQ, short for Government Communications Headquarters, is the U.K.'s electronic and cyberintelligence agency. It works alongside the domestic security service MI5 and the foreign intelligence agency, MI6.

The speech is the latest in a string of warnings from Western spies and intelligence experts that Russia is stepping up hostile activity in a 'grey zone' that falls just below the threshold of war. Ms Keast-Butler's speech was handed down as Sir Keir met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in London to sign a defensive pact, the latest in a series that the UK has struck with European allies in recent years.

It paves the way for large-scale joint exercises by land forces and for London and Warsaw to boost the use of uncrewed systems to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, it said. NATO allies accuse Russia of using a shadow fleet of vessels to sabotage undersea cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The agreement's security elements will also bolster information-sharing and other cooperation to tackle organised crime and aid joint work on cyber, migration and health security.

Poland — an EU and NATO member that shares its eastern border with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine — also recently inked a deal in Paris to ramp up joint defence ties.

'There's no greater challenge for either of our countries than the challenge of Russian aggression,' Sir Keir, flanking Mr Tusk, said after signing the treaty at a World War II-era bunker on a former military base in northwest London. 'And we see that not just in Ukraine itself, but beyond Ukraine, impacting on our own countries,' he said. The UK prime minister called the treaty 'a generational uplift' in the allies' security and defence relationship.

Mr Tusk thanked Sir Keir for his commitment to defending 'shared values' like the rule of law, democracy and human rights, saying they were 'important for us and for our nations'





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Russia Cyberattacks Hybrid Warfare Artificial Intelligence NATO Allies UK Poland Defence Pact Next-Generation Complex Weapons Russian Aggression Cyberintelligence Agency GCHQ Government Communications Headquarters World War II Code-Breaking Centre World War II-Era Bunker Former Military Base Baltic Sea Shadow Fleet Of Vessels Undersea Cables And Pipelines Organised Crime Migration Health Security Shared Values Democracy Human Rights

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