Russia's Strikes on Ukraine and US President Trump's Optimistic Claims

The news text discusses Russia's large-scale daytime drone strikes on Ukraine, targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure, and the optimistic claims by US President Donald Trump about progress in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. It also mentions the appearance of Andriy Yermak in a Kyiv court and the Institute for the Study of War's assessment of Russia's military situation.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed concern about Russia 's continued strikes on civilian areas and critical infrastructure, despite US President Donald Trump's optimistic claims of progress in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

The latest strikes targeted Kyiv's railway infrastructure and civilian sites, with debris from a Ukrainian drone attack causing a fire at a gas processing plant in Russia's southern Astrakhan region. Andriy Yermak, a close friend of Zelenskyy's and a former head of the presidential office, appeared in a Kyiv court after allegations of a corruption scandal involving a luxury construction project. Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting and destroying 286 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the illegally annexed Crimea peninsula.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that Russia's spring offensive has floundered, with Ukrainian defensive lines holding and Ukrainian forces contesting the tactical initiative in several areas of the frontline





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Ukraine Russia Drone Strikes Civilian Areas Critical Infrastructure US President Donald Trump Negotiations Andriy Yermak Kyiv Court Corruption Scandal Institute For The Study Of War Russia's Military Situation

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