Russia's Victory Day Parade Reduced Amid Ukraine War Concerns

Russia has scaled back its annual Victory Day parade in Red Square, with no heavy military hardware for the first time in 20 years. The Kremlin's precautions at home are a sign of Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities and the country's seeming impregnability from the war.

Russia has dramatically scaled back its annual Victory Day parade in Red Square on May 9, with no heavy military hardware for the first time in 20 years.

There will also be fewer foreign or Russian dignitaries present. In addition, the government has shut down airports and temporarily suspended mobile internet access ahead of the holiday. The Kremlin says the security measures are intended to guard against Ukrainian 'terrorism'. It has declared a unilateral 'truce' for May 8-9, warning that any Ukrainian attacks during the celebrations could trigger a massive strike on Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the proposal, calling it a 'theatrical performance'. As the war grinds on in Ukraine, the Kremlin's precautions at home are remarkable – a sign that Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities have punctured one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important political rituals, as well as the country's seeming impregnability from the war. Ukraine's momentu





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Russia Ukraine Victory Day Parade Military Might Political Rituals Regime Legitimisation Ukraine's Momentum Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukraine's Defence Industrial Base Russian Death Tolls Recruitment Challenges Domestic Strains Economic Suffering Increasing Signs Of Discontent

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