Russia Strikes Kyiv Energy Grid Before Peace Talks

Russia launches major attacks on Kyiv's power and water infrastructure ahead of US-Ukraine negotiations, injuring five civilians and disrupting daily life in the capital.

Russia has launched a devastating overnight assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, targeting critical energy infrastructure and a key river bridge. The strikes, which occurred on Saturday, severely disrupted electricity, heating, and water supplies for millions of residents in the Ukrainian capital. This coordinated attack marks a significant escalation in violence just days before high-stakes diplomatic negotiations are scheduled to take place between Kyiv and Washington.

Infrastructure Damage And Civilian Casualties

The Russian military targeted substations across five different regions, including one facility that connects two nuclear power plants to the grid in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the bombardment resulted in injuries to five people, including a 14-year-old girl. The damage to the Northern Bridge, a vital transport artery over the Dnipro River, forced its closure on Saturday as repair crews addressed damage to the road surface and power lines.

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Zelenskyy accused Moscow of attempting to plunge the entire country into a blackout. He stated that the Kremlin's strategy involves pummeling a city of millions with ballistic missiles to prepare for peace talks scheduled for next week. Ukrainian officials characterize these actions as a war crime, arguing that the Kremlin aims to freeze civilians into submission during the brutal winter months.

Diplomatic Tensions And Peace Proposals

The timing of the strikes coincides with intense diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Ukraine and the United States are scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ending the war. President Trump recently suggested that a big beautiful agreement involving all of Europe could be close to realization.

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However, Zelenskyy has expressed deep skepticism regarding Kushner's latest peace blueprint, describing it as Yalta 2.0. This reference invokes the 1945 summit between Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill, which effectively divided postwar Europe among the allied powers. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must not be left alone and is counting on increased bilateral support from the United States to withstand the relentless Russian bombardment.

Safety Guarantees And Nato Debates

Kushner stated that discussions in Abu Dhabi will include a new security framework for Europe alongside specific guarantees for Ukraine. This proposal appears to address the Kremlin's longstanding demand for the reversal of Nato's expansion across Europe. Before invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Nato return to its pre-1997 posture, a requirement that has drawn deep skepticism from Baltic states and Eastern European partners.

Zelenskyy told CNN that discussing European-Russian security infrastructure is not simple and can be dangerous. He stressed that Moscow must first end its war, after which Ukraine can consider wider security architecture depending on the answers provided. Western diplomats warn that agreeing to Russian demands would effectively dissolve Nato, a scenario Ukraine firmly rejects as it seeks meaningful security guarantees.

Military Context And Future Outlook

The Russian defense ministry claims its early Saturday strikes were aimed solely at energy and transport targets. Since the summer, Moscow has dramatically stepped up air attacks on Ukrainian cities as its territorial progress on the frontline has stalled. Kyiv reported that Russia lost 54,000 troops, killed or injured, in the previous month, marking the highest monthly loss in the conflict to date.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to defy pressure to halt military operations, stating that the military will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries. Despite recent restrictions, Ukraine's military confirmed that Starlink satellite connections remain stable, allowing for continued command and control capabilities. European leaders are also expected to press UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to increase financial contributions to Ukraine's defense efforts in the face of ongoing aggression.