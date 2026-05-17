Russia targets Ukraine with large-scale missile and drone strikes

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, causing casualties and damage. The attack targeted 14 Russian regions, including Moscow, and the Crimean peninsula and the Black and Azov seas.

Wave of almost 600 drones launched across 14 regions, after Moscow 's deadly three-day attack on Ukraine last week. One of Ukraine 's largest ever retaliatory drone strikes against Russia 's regions, including Moscow , has killed at least four people and wounded a dozen more, the Russia n authorities have said.

The wave of almost 600 Ukrainian drones struck overnight across 14 Russian regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula and the Black and Azov seas, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. Three people were killed in the Moscow region and one in the Belgorod region, the authorities said. Ukraine's president confirmed the strikes, saying drones had flown more than 500km from Ukrainian territory and that Ukraine was 'overcoming' Russian air defence systems concentrated in and around Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly launched similar attacks on Ukraine's capital and other cities during the war. Moscow's regional governor said a woman had been killed when a home was hit in Khimki, north of Moscow, in what he described as a 'massive' strike on the region. Two men had also been killed in the village of Pogorelki, six miles north of Moscow, after drone debris fell on a construction site.

In the capital itself, air defence systems intercepted more than 80 drones overnight. Diplomatic efforts to end the four-year-old conflict are at a standstill, with Kyiv unwilling to accept Moscow's maximalist demands for territory in the eastern Donbas region and US attention turned to the US-Israeli war against Iran. Russia will always be victorious, says Putin at scaled-back Victory Day parade. Ukraine hit by second day of large-scale Russian missile and drone strikes.

EU rejects Putin call for Gerhard Schröder role in Ukraine peace talks. Russia targets Ukraine with more than 800 drones in deadly daytime assault. Russia's largest airport – Sheremetyevo in Moscow – said drone debris had fallen inside its perimeter without causing any damage. The Moscow region is often attacked by drones but the city itself, about 250 miles from the border with Ukraine, is less frequently targeted.

In Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, one man was killed in a drone attack on a lorry





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Russia Ukraine Missile Drone Attack Casualties Damage Moscow Belgorod Region Khimki Pogorelki Air Defence Air Intercept Diplomatic Efforts US Attention US-Israeli War Iran Victory Day Parade EU Rejects Putin Call Russia Targets Ukraine With More Than 800 Dron Russia's Largest Airport – Sheremetyevo In Mos

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