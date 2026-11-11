Russia Ukraine Agree Prisoner Exchange Amid US Mediated Talks

Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a large prisoner exchange following US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi, with envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff preparing for key meetings.

Russia and Ukraine have formally agreed to execute a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. This diplomatic breakthrough emerged from United States-mediated negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, signaling a potential shift in the nearly five-year conflict between the two nations.

US Envoys Prepare Moscow Dublin Meetings

United States special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Moscow on Thursday. They will meet with President Vladimir Putin before flying to Dublin to confer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. These upcoming meetings aim to solidify the agreements reached during the preliminary discussions in the United Arab Emirates.

Also read Russia and Ukraine Hold First US-Brokered Talks Since February in Abu Dhabi

The context of these negotiations has evolved significantly since the previous round of talks in Geneva earlier this year. That February meeting ended in a stalemate, prompting Washington to temporarily shift its strategic attention toward other geopolitical challenges. The Trump administration now faces domestic political pressure as Democrats prepare to take control of the US Congress in January following midterm elections.

Negotiators Confirm Humanitarian Focus

Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, who leads the Kyiv team, both confirmed the planned prisoner swap. The discussions in Abu Dhabi focused heavily on humanitarian issues, including the return of Ukrainian civilians held in captivity. Delegates also addressed the complex matter of children forcibly taken from their country during the ongoing hostilities.

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Umerov indicated that his delegation is expected to meet with European officials on Wednesday to discuss broader implications. However, Medinsky expressed skepticism regarding the involvement of European nations in future direct peace talks. He stated that Russia does not view European countries as essential participants unless they present concrete proposals, suggesting they might learn from the American approach instead.

Zelenskyy Calls Talks Constructive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who remained in Copenhagen rather than attending the Abu Dhabi sessions, described the second day of negotiations as constructive and substantive. He acknowledged the difficulty of integrating European stakeholders into the process but noted positive developments in the US strategy. Zelenskyy emphasized that while progress was made, significant hurdles remain for all parties involved.

Medinsky reported that mutual understanding was achieved on several specific issues, paving the way for additional rounds of dialogue. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized the meeting as very productive but cautioned that a definitive breakthrough to stop the war will require time. Both sides continue to hold firm on their core demands without showing immediate willingness to compromise.

Ongoing Conflict Causes Continued Damage

Despite diplomatic advances, fighting continues along the front lines with little territorial change recorded this year. Overnight, Russia launched strikes against the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern city of Kharkiv. These attacks wounded seven civilians and caused damage to local property, highlighting the persistent danger facing Ukrainian infrastructure.

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Russian defense authorities claimed to have downed 627 Ukrainian drones overnight, with one hundred fifty targeting the area around St Petersburg. Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that drone activity ignited a fire at the port of Ust-Luga, a critical facility for Russian oil exports. Three workers were injured in the incident, underscoring the economic and physical toll of the aerial campaigns on both sides.