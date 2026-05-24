Russia Uses Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile in Major Attack on Kyiv, Killing Two

Russia employed the sophisticated Oreshnik missile, described as 'more devastating' than nuclear weapons due to its speed and immunity to missile defence systems, in a targeted attack on Kyiv, leading to at least two fatalities. The attack also included 600 strike drones and 90 missiles, with Ukrainian air defences successfully destroying and jamming many missiles and drones.

Russia used the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during a mass attack on Kyiv, leading to at least two fatalities, marking the third time a major city has been targeted, including near government offices, residential buildings, schools, a market, and schools.

The last attack included 600 strike drones and 90 missiles. Several European allies, including France and Germany, condemned the strikes. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the Oreshnik's supersonic speed and immunity to missile defence systems make it 'more devastating' than nuclear strikes





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Attack Ukraine Killings Hypersonic Missiles Drones Military Command And Control Facilities Civilian Facilities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine war briefing: Putin promises revenge after blaming Kyiv for Luhansk attack he says killed sixUkraine dismisses Russian president’s claim, saying attack on dormitory in Russian-controlled region in the east ‘exclusively targeted the Russian war machine’. What we know on day 1,550

Read more »

Ukraine war briefing: Zelenskyy sounds warning after Russia strikes Kyiv with Oreshnik missileUkrainian president says use of such weapons ‘sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors’ as blasts heard throughout the capital. What we know on day 1,551

Read more »

Russian missile strike hits Kyiv, killing oneRussia has used a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile to hit Kyiv, killing one person and injuring at least three others.

Read more »

Russia uses Oreshnik hypersonic missile for Kyiv attack, targeting military command and control facilities - NewsThis news article reports on the Russian usage of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile during their aerial assault on Kyiv on Sunday, resulting in the death of at least two people, the target of the Oreshnik in Bila Tserkva, and the subsequent retaliation and denial towards Ukrainian charges of war crimes.

Read more »