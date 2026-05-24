Russia uses Oreshnik hypersonic missile for Kyiv attack, targeting military command and control facilities - News

This news article reports on the Russian usage of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile during their aerial assault on Kyiv on Sunday, resulting in the death of at least two people, the target of the Oreshnik in Bila Tserkva, and the subsequent retaliation and denial towards Ukrainian charges of war crimes.

Russia used the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv on Sunday, causing at least two deaths, and damaging buildings across the city.

Russia confirmed targeting military command and control facilities, air bases, and military industrial enterprises but did not specify the locations. Oreshnik, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, struck the city of Bila Tserkva. Russia retaliated for Ukrainian strikes on civilian facilities in the four-year war. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed use of the Oreshnik and ordered retaliation.

The strike in Starobilsk had 21 deaths, 42 wounded. UNSC emergency meeting discussed the attack. Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes, targeting civilians, and denying it. Russian claims of supreme immunity of the Oreshnik missile are disputed





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War Russia Ukraine Oreshnik Missile Attack Kyiv Military Command And Control Facilities Air Bases Military Industrial Enterprises Zelensky Vladimir Putin Hypersonic Missile Drone Missile Defence System Patriot Interceptor Missile

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