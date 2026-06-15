Russian Air Assault on Kyiv Damages Historic Lavra Monastery and Wounds Dozens

A major Russian air attack on Kyiv resulted in a fire at the 11th-century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, injuring twenty people and leaving 140,000 without power. The strike, part of a wider barrage across Ukraine, also killed five emergency responders in Kharkiv and hit civilian targets in both nations, escalating the humanitarian crisis.

Monday brought a renewed wave of violent Russia n air attack s across Ukraine , resulting in civilian casualties and significant damage to critical cultural infrastructure. In the capital, Kyiv , a major assault involving drones and missiles injured twenty people and triggered a destructive fire at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a profoundly important spiritual and cultural site.

The historic complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back to 1051, was struck directly, with flames engulfing parts of the sacred grounds. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the attack also severed electricity lines, leaving approximately 140,000 residents without power, and that debris from intercepted drones sparked fires in some residential houses and vehicles. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed the direct hit on the monastery, describing the assault as brutal.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko echoed this sentiment on social media, stating, A brutal assault on our people and our heritage. This is the true face of Russia's Orthodox values, while sharing imagery of the burning monastery.

The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, offered a stark religious critique, asking on X, What more must the Kremlin Antichrist do for the world to realise that decisive action must be taken so that the Russian terror against Ukraine and the very principles of peace comes to an end? Beyond Kyiv, the devastation extended to other Ukrainian cities.

In Kharkiv, the nation's second-largest city, a second Russian strike targeted emergency service responders, tragically killing five rescuers and injuring at least five others. In Sumy, local authorities reported that three people, including a child, were wounded. The widespread nature of the attacks meant that most of Ukraine's territory was under air raid warnings during the early hours. In a display of reciprocal action, Ukraine continued its own strikes on Russian territory, with drones being repelled over Russia.

Most notably, a drone attack on the Russian city of Tula, an industrial region south of Moscow, resulted in the deaths of three civilians and injured three more, including a one-year-old child, according to the regional governor. The international dimension of the conflict saw neighbouring Poland, a NATO and EU member, activate its air defenses in response.

Poland's Armed Forces announced that fighter jets were scrambled and ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance were placed on heightened readiness, underscoring the war's potential for spillover. These developments unfold against a complex diplomatic backdrop. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, discussing efforts to end the conflict ahead of a G7 meeting in France.

The Kremlin reported that Trump conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that ending the war in Ukraine is vital and that he is ready to help. However, progress on a peace framework for Ukraine has been slow, with US diplomatic focus reportedly divided by the concurrent Middle East crisis. Separately, US and Iranian officials confirmed an agreement on a peace framework to end their own conflict, with a formal signing expected in Switzerland.

Both Russia and Ukraine maintain that they do not deliberately target civilians, though Reuters could not independently verify all the reports from the ground





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