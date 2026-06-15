Russian Air Attack Damages Kyiv Monastery, Injures 20 and Cuts Power

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv injured 20 people, damaged the UNESCO-listed Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, and left 140,000 without power. The attack also killed five rescuers in Kharkiv and wounded others in Sumy. Poland heightened alert, while Ukraine and Russia continue strikes. Diplomatic efforts involve Zelensky and Trump.

A devastating Russia n air attack on Kyiv on Monday left twenty people injured and caused a fire at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a symbol of Ukrainian spiritual and cultural history.

The assault, which involved drones and missiles, struck multiple locations across the capital, damaging electricity lines and leaving 140,000 residents without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Some houses and cars caught fire after being hit by drone debris, and emergency services worked through the night to contain the blazes. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, founded in 1051, suffered serious damage in a direct hit, as confirmed by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko condemned the attack on social media, calling it a brutal assault on both people and heritage, and highlighting the irony of Russia's claimed Orthodox values. Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, urged the international community to take decisive action to end Russian terror, which he said threatens not only Ukraine but the very principles of peace.

The attack prompted neighbouring Poland, a NATO member, to scramble fighter jets and activate ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems, as a precautionary measure. Most of Ukraine's territory was under air raid warnings in the early hours, as the country continues to defend against Russian aggression in the ongoing war that has lasted more than four years.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, a second Russian strike killed five emergency service rescuers and injured at least five others, while in Sumy, three people including a child were wounded, according to local authorities. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians, and Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Ukraine has recently intensified its own attacks on Russian industrial and energy facilities, aiming to reduce Moscow's revenue and hasten an end to the conflict.

On Monday, a drone attack on the Russian city of Tula, an industrial hub south of Moscow, killed three people and injured three others, including a one-year-old child, as reported by the regional governor. The exchange of strikes comes amid diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that he had discussed the conflict with US President Donald Trump, ahead of a G7 meeting in France.

Trump also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the importance of ending the war and offering US assistance. However, progress towards a peace agreement has been slow, with US officials focusing on the Middle East. Notably, US and Iranian officials announced on Sunday that they had agreed on a peace framework to end their war, with formal signing expected in Switzerland on Friday.

The Kyiv attacks underscore the ongoing brutality of the conflict, which continues to claim lives and destroy cultural landmarks. The international community faces mounting pressure to intervene and bring a resolution, as both sides show no signs of de-escalation. The damage to the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a cherished site for Orthodox Christians worldwide, has struck a particularly emotional chord, symbolizing the broader destruction of Ukraine's heritage.

Residents of Kyiv, still reeling from the attacks, are left to cope with power outages and the psychological toll of living under constant threat. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces remain vigilant, defending against further assaults while preparing for potential counteroffensives. The road to peace remains fraught with challenges, but the latest diplomatic engagements offer a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak landscape





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