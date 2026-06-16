A Russian artist known for his criticism of Vladimir Putin was shot dead in eastern Poland. Polish prosecutors confirmed the victim as Robert Kuzovkov, alias Semyon Skrepetsky, who was killed by multiple shots. He had recently staged a protest in Berlin against Putin and Stalin. Poland views this as part of increased Russian espionage activities.

A Russian artist known for his sharp criticism of President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in eastern Poland on Monday, according to Polish prosecutors. The victim, identified as Robert Kuzovkov, who performed under the artistic pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky, was killed in the town of Biała Podlaska, near the border with Belarus.

Five shots were fired at him, including one to the head, said Marcin Kozak, a spokesperson for the district prosecutor in Lublin. The attack has sent shockwaves through the local community and drawn attention to the risks faced by Russian dissidents abroad. Polish authorities have launched a murder investigation, but no arrests have been made yet. The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not commented on the incident, maintaining silence as speculation grows over possible motives.

The victim's friends and fellow artists have expressed grief and outrage, calling for a thorough investigation. Many have pointed to his outspoken opposition to the Kremlin and his recent protest activities as potential triggers for the attack. Skrepetsky had traveled to Berlin on June 12, Russia Day, a holiday marking the country's declaration of sovereignty before the Soviet Union's collapse. There, he staged a protest holding an icon-like caricature depicting Joseph Stalin and Putin, according to the Meduza news outlet.

The performance was part of his ongoing artistic campaign against authoritarianism and the war in Ukraine. He was known for blending satire and political commentary in his works, often targeting Russian state propaganda and human rights abuses. His death has raised concerns about the safety of Russian artists and activists who have fled the country since the invasion of Ukraine. Many now live in exile in Europe, where they continue to voice dissent but face threats from pro-Kremlin elements.

Polish prosecutors have not ruled out any lines of inquiry, including the possibility that the killing was politically motivated. The Internal Security Agency of Poland is cooperating closely with police and prosecutors on the matter, said Jacek Dobrzyński, a spokesperson for Poland's special services minister. Poland has become a key hub for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which has made it a target for Russian espionage and sabotage activities.

Polish authorities have repeatedly warned about Russian spies attempting to gather intelligence on support for Kyiv and to disrupt supply lines. The murder of a prominent Putin critic in Poland adds to the tensions between Warsaw and Moscow. It also highlights the broader dangers faced by dissidents in exile, especially those who are vocal against the Kremlin. The artist's death has prompted calls for increased security for Russian opposition figures in Europe.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with police appealing for witnesses. The case has drawn international attention, with human rights groups urging a transparent probe. The victim's family has requested privacy as they mourn. The artist's legacy lives on through his provocative works, which now serve as a stark reminder of the perils of speaking truth to power in an authoritarian state





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