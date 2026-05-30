Russian athletes set to compete in Australia within weeks have direct links to sanctioned organizations and oligarchs, posing legal and diplomatic dilemmas for the federal government under its sanctions laws. The decision to allow Russian athletes to compete has triggered a boycott of hosting events by several European countries.

Russian athletes set to controversially compete in Australia within weeks have direct links to sanctioned organizations and oligarchs, which threatens to pose legal and diplomatic dilemmas for the federal government under its sanctions laws.

The Russian women's national water polo team is due to appear under its flag, anthem, and national colors at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in July after World Aquatics overturned a ban on Moscow in April. The decision marks one of the most significant returns of Russian national representation to international sport since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has triggered a boycott of hosting events by several European countries.

The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, which is fiercely opposed to the move, is now calling for intensive visa and security scrutiny for all Russian athletes, officials, and support personnel traveling to Sydney. It is asking whether they are connected to entities already targeted under sanctions.

AFUO chair Kateryna Argyrou said Russia's participation could not be separated from its war against Ukraine, nor from the financial backing of dominant Russian women's water polo club KINEF-Surgutneftegas, which is financially backed by Surgutneftegas, one of Russia's largest oil producers. The team that qualified for Sydney at the Division II World Cup tournament in Malta earlier this year included captain Ekaterina Prokofyeva, along with several players drawn from KINEF-Surgutneftegas.

Russia's water polo program sits within the Russian Aquatics Federation, headed by Mazepin, a Belarusian-Russian oligarch who amassed wealth in the chemical and fertilizer sectors. Mazepin is not expected to travel to Sydney and there is no suggestion any athlete is personally designated under Australian sanctions. A leading sanctions expert says Australia's broad regime could also extend to athletes who are employed by teams owned or run by entities or individuals.

Under Australia's sanctions regulations, it is a criminal offence to directly or indirectly make an asset available to, or for the benefit of, a sanctioned individual or entity. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade declined to comment on any potential sanctions compliance action, but the government made clear it opposed the sporting decision. The World Cup finals carry prize money of almost $1 million





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Russian Athletes Australia Sanctions Oligarchs Water Polo World Aquatics Division II World Cup Malta Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre KINEF-Surgutneftegas Surgutneftegas Russian Aquatics Federation Mazepin Australian Sanctions Australian National University Anton Moiseienko Oleg Deripaska Russian Athletes Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Russian Government Russian Soldiers Ukrainian Athletes Australian Federation Of Ukrainian Organizatio Kateryna Argyrou World Cup Finals Prize Money Russian Women's Water Polo Team Russian Women's Water Polo Program Russian Women's Water Polo Club KINEF-Surgutne Russian Women's Water Polo Team Captain Ekater Russian Women's Water Polo Team Players Drawn Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back A Belarusian-Russian Oligarch Who Amassed Wealth I Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back One Of Russia's Largest Oil Producers Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back A Belarusian-Russian Oligarch Who Amassed Wealth I Russian Women's Water Polo Team Financial Back One Of Russia's Largest Oil Producers

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