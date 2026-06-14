Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's film about a wealthy Russian businessman under pressure to lay off staff and discovers his wife is having an affair won the Grand Prix at Cannes.

Exiled Russian master Andrey Zvyagintsev is continuing his brilliant comeback since a life-threatening bout of COVID in 2021. He was in a medically induced coma for two weeks then spent 11 months paralysed and struggling to breathe in various hospitals.

On Sunday night, he won the Grand Prix at Cannes. The film is about a wealthy Russian businessman who is under pressure to lay off staff and discovers his wife is having an affair. He has to nominate 14 staff members who will be sent to the front line.

Zvyagintsev has made an absorbing film that delves into the dark forces operating in Russian society, including corruption, obnoxious wealth, the sacrifice of civilian lives in Ukraine and the abuse of authority. He wrote to the Russian president that nothing good is on the horizon if we don’t stop. The film will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August and is expected to get a cinema release.

Another film is about the religious discrimination a couple faces when they move to Norway. The Camera d'Or winning film will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. It is then expected to get a cinema release. A tense drama about a brilliant meteorologist's involvement in the D-Day landing is also worth mentioning. A warm-hearted family drama is also a must-see





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Andrey Zvyagintsev Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix Sydney Film Festival Russian Director Film About Power Used To Crush People Film About Sacrifice Of Civilian Lives In Ukra Film About Abuse Of Authority Film About Religious Discrimination Film About Meteorologist's Involvement In D-Da

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