Russian drone strikes and Ukrainian retaliation: A 24-hour period of attacks results in deaths and injuries

A house burns in Subbotino after being hit by a Ukrainian drone, and Ukraine launches more than 1,000 drones in a 24-hour period, resulting in deaths and injuries in the Moscow and Belgorod regions.

A house burns in the Russian village of Subbotino after it was struck by a Ukrainian drone on Sunday. Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in a 24-hour period, killing four people in the Moscow and Belgorod regions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks were justified in response to Russian aggression, two days after Russian strikes on Kyiv killed 24. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on targets deep inside Russia in recent weeks, aiming to knock out oil refineries, depots and pipelines, as both sides cool on the prospect of renewed peace talks.

Ukraine has carried out its largest overnight drone attack on Russia in more than a year, launching more than 1,000 drones at its larger neighbour in a wave of strikes that killed four people, including three in the Moscow region. One of the three killed in the Russian capital was an Indian worker, according to the Indian embassy in Russia. Three other Indian workers were injured in that attack.

The fourth death occurred in the Belgorod region bordering north-eastern Ukraine, local authorities said. Confirming Sunday's drone attacks on Russia, Mr Zelenskyy posted a video on Facebook of a drone in flight, columns of black smoke and fire crews trying to extinguish the flames. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on targets deep inside Russia in recent weeks, aiming to knock out oil refineries, depots and pipelines, as both sides seek to degrade each other's infrastructure.

Russia's foreign ministry accused Kyiv of targeting civilians. Russia's air defences destroyed 81 drones headed for Moscow and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said three deaths and 12 injured occurred in the attacks on the capital. The largest airport — Moscow's Sheremetyevo — said drone debris had also fallen on its premises without causing any damage. Strikes on defense industry facilities, military infrastructure and oil logistics sites reduce enemy's ability to continue its war against Ukrain





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