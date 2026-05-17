Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and Moscow after Ukraine retaliates for Russia's attacks on Kyiv

Overview of Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and Moscow, including casualties, damage, responses, and analysis from experts.

Russia has repeatedly launched similar attacks on Ukraine 's capital and other cities during the war, and an expert said that the strikes appeared to be retaliation for recent Russian attacks on Kyiv .

A Ukrainian attack on Russia resulted in a house on fire, killing a woman. Two men died in the village of Pogorelki, which is 10 kilometres north of the capital. Drone attacks damaged unspecified 'infrastructure' and several high-rise buildings. Russia's defences shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow.

Russian air defences destroyed 556 drones over Russia overnight. Ukrainian long-distance sanctions reached the Moscow region. The attack appeared to be 'the retaliation or revenge' promised by President Zelenskyy after Russia's Kyiv attacks. The attack will add to anxiety in Russia





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Ukraine Russian Attacks Kyiv Moscow Drone Attacks Casualties Damage Responses Analysis

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