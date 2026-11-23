Analysis of Russian death certificates exposes over 1000 soldier suicides, highlighting the severe psychological toll and hidden costs of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Analysis of a leaked cache of eleven million Russian death certificates has revealed that suicides account for approximately one regiment of Russia's war dead. The data indicates a severe and growing mental health crisis within the armed forces, with over one thousand soldiers recorded as having died by suicide since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This figure is considered a significant underestimation of the true scale of the problem.

Confirmed Suicide Cases and Classification Issues

Alexei Bolgov, a twenty-nine-year-old sergeant guarding a military headquarters in the occupied Donetsk region, died by suicide in late October twenty twenty-four. Before his death, he communicated the horrific conditions to his wife Natalya and stated he would not make it home. Five weeks later, he walked three hundred metres from his unit's command post near the village of Stepove into woodland and shot himself. His commander documented the incident in a written account seen by The Guardian.

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Bolgov is one of more than one thousand Russian soldiers officially recorded as having died by suicide since the start of the full-scale invasion. According to confidential data from Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat, the deaths of a further eight hundred and eighty-five soldiers in or near Ukraine were recorded as firearm-related injuries of undetermined intent. Experts state this classification can conceal suicides and has been used in several cases independently identified by The Guardian as suicides.

Mechanisms of Coercion and Military Discipline

The figures offer a rare glimpse into the strain on Russia's armed forces nearly five years into a war where heavy losses and harsh discipline have sapped morale. Military analysts say the problem is compounded by intense pressure from fellow soldiers and commanders. There is also a pervasive fear of being sent on extremely dangerous combat missions that add to the sense of desperation.

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Contracts effectively leave soldiers with no way out of the war, creating a trap that contributes significantly to the high suicide rates. Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noted that coercion is frequently used by the Russian military to force people forward. In some cases, soldiers are abused, tortured, or subjected to physical abuse, making suicide a tragic but understandable response to such treatment.

Demographic Spread and Geographic Distribution

The data, obtained by the Belarusian opposition-linked hacking group, shows that at least six hundred and fourteen suicides took place in occupied areas of Ukraine or Russian regions bordering it, mainly Belgorod and Bryansk. One hundred and thirteen records did not specify a location of death. More than half of the suicides involved firearms, particularly those near the frontlines. The deaths occurred at military camps, combat positions, training grounds, and private homes.

The figures also include one hundred and eight men under twenty-five who died by suicide elsewhere in Russia away from the front. Some are likely to have been conscripts, who are not formally sent to fight in Ukraine but have often been pressed to sign contracts that allow them to be deployed. The recorded military suicides have risen as the war has progressed, from more than fifty in twenty twenty-two to more than two hundred in twenty twenty-four.

Escalating Trends and Hidden Realities

The number of suicides peaked at three hundred and sixty-five in twenty twenty-five, mirroring Russia's overall death toll. In twenty twenty-six, despite records being incomplete and lagging behind battlefield reality, the database already records almost three hundred suicides, marking the second-highest total for any year of the war so far. Ivan Chuvilyaev, a spokesperson for Idite Lesom, a group that helps Russian soldiers desert, described the frontline as a tin can from which little information escapes.

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Chuvilyaev argued that any Rosstat statistic is just reports passed up the chain of command and likely represents a low estimate. He described how a man can kill himself and, on paper, be recorded as a hero, with parents even receiving medals. Officials have little interest in an accurate count as the figures would be scrutinized further up the chain of command. Most battlefield suicides, often occurring after wounds or drone approaches, are probably recorded as combat deaths rather than suicides.

Case Study of Volunteer Motivations and Outcomes

The contrast between volunteer enthusiasm and the grim reality of the front is starkly illustrated by Sergei Savenok. The sixty-two-year-old lieutenant colonel from the Irkutsk region volunteered in September twenty twenty-two. In a video clip taken before leaving for the front, he addressed men heading off at a local community centre in the Donbas region, shouting to applause that they should smash the enemy. His experience reflects the initial fervor that often clashes with the devastating psychological toll of modern warfare.