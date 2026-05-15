Russian missile strike kills 24 civilians, President Zelenskyy vows retribution

A Russian missile strike on a Kyiv apartment building has resulted in the death of 24 people, including three children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed retaliation against Russia for the attack.

People lay flowers at the site of a Russian missile strike that killed 24 people. Twenty four people died, including three children, in a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv apartment building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed retribution against Russia for the attack. Rescue workers are scouring the rubble for 20 people believed missing in the Kyiv apartment building. Residents brought flowers, stuffed animals and sweets to a makeshift memorial at the destroyed housing block. Oksana Honcharenko managed to survive the attack but she said the pain was 'indescribable' and 'heartbreaking'.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles at targets in Ukraine since Wednesday. Moscow's Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out massive strikes on Ukraine between May 12 and 15, Russian state media reported. US President Donald Trump said the strikes on the Ukrainian capital, launched hours after a three-day US brokered ceasefire expired, could disrupt peace efforts to end the war.

Ukraine has brought home 205 service personnel from Russian captivity in the first stage of the swap





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Missile Strike Kyiv Apartment Building Russian Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Retaliation Russian Aggression US Brokered Ceasefire Service Personnel

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