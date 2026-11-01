A Russian Kh-101 missile crashed in Poland about 60 km from the Ukrainian border during a massive overnight attack on Ukraine that killed at least eight civilians and injured nearly 30, with Poland calling it an intentional provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises.

A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crashed in Poland on Friday, about 60 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, during a massive overnight attack on Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it appeared to be an intentional provocation by Russia, timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

At least eight people were killed and nearly 30 injured in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The incident occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighbouring Ukraine, stoking tensions between Europe and Russia just as the US tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war.

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Nato Secretary General Condemns Violation

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing a grave violation of Polish airspace, saying it was clearly dangerous and a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Rutte said NATO jets were scrambled in response, and he is expected to visit Poland this weekend. Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed three violations of Polish airspace, with no injuries reported. The incidents were reported in Nowy Lipowiec, Mołodycz and Rudnik nad Sanem in south-eastern Poland.

Maj Gen Ireneusz Nowak, commander of the operational command of the Polish armed forces, said as many as 11 objects had been identified as posing a danger to Polish airspace. Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland's PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash, apparently in a wooded area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

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The crash site was about 75 kilometres from where thousands of European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland. Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway. Tusk said he had spoken with NATO's Rutte, who agreed with him that it does not seem to be a coincidence that the attack took place on the night before the drills.

Tusk Links Attack To Upcoming Military Drills

It clearly shows that coming months will certainly pose great challenges for all of us, Tusk said. Today's incident shows clearer than ever before why Poland must participate in decisions on Ukraine's future, he added, arguing that Warsaw has a better understanding of the threat posed by Russia. Rutte said on X that he spoke with Tusk about the grave violations of Polish airspace overnight and that NATO jets were scrambled in response.

We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend, he said. This incident is clearly dangerous, a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia's attacks as well as its ongoing war. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, who is in Poland for the exercises, described the incursion as very serious in a post on X, adding that the impact of Russia's illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries. The UK stands in solidarity with our allies, he said. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as utterly unacceptable. European Council President Antonio Costa said that Russia continues to spread threats.

European Leaders Express Solidarity With Poland

Germany's Foreign Ministry called it yet another example of Russia's ongoing provocations. Zelenskyy said it was one of the largest attacks since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, with at least eight people killed and nearly 30 injured in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, he said.

The Russians spread this attack across many cities and regions of Ukraine. Absolutely all the targets were ordinary civilian infrastructure, things that literally sustain people's lives, he said. Zelenskyy said Russia's President Vladimir Putin went ahead with the strike after weak meetings with US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping, and his failure to attempt to somehow redraw the world.

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The Ukrainian president added that Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror. Maj Gen Nowak said Russia used seven bombers and fired 26 Kalibr cruise missiles, 72 Kh-101 cruise missiles and more than 500 drones, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the overnight attack on Ukraine.

Airport Evacuated During Massive Overnight Bombardment

Air traffic control at Rzeszów-Jasionka airport, an international passenger hub and major transit point for military aid to Ukraine, was briefly evacuated overnight, for the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. After the incidents, Tusk summoned army and security service chiefs to an emergency meeting to discuss the situation. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the latest violations demonstrate the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe.

While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the new security architecture of Europe, Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe, he added. The first step toward strengthening it would probably be to cease such attacks. US President Donald Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff.

Another envoy, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is comfortable with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise. Russia's nighttime attack on Ukraine came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

Polish authorities repeatedly warned in recent months against potential security incidents as they feared an escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine. In July, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile fell in Poland's Lublin region after veering off course during a nightly Russian attack on Ukraine, with Tusk warning that the country was closer to military conflict than at any time since the second world war.

In November 2022, a Russian missile Kh-55 crashed near Bydgoszcz, more than 300 miles from Ukraine's territory, but was only discovered in early 2023. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Friday's drills or the missile in Poland.