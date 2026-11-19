Natalia Potanina, ex-wife of sanctioned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, is seeking a £2.1 billion divorce payout at the High Court, or £600 million as a fallback, in what could become Britain's largest-ever divorce settlement.

Natalia Potanina, 65, the ex-wife of sanctioned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, is seeking Britain's largest-ever divorce payout at the High Court. She is demanding a £2.1 billion ($4.1 billion) share of the fortune of Potanin, Russia's second-richest man and chief executive of metals giant Norilsk Nickel.

Her legal team says the claim is needed to correct the grave injustice of her original £63 million ($123 million) settlement. The High Court heard that Potanina suffered a grave injustice when a Russian court awarded her £63 million at the time of their 2014 divorce. If the £2.1 billion claim fails, she is seeking £600 million to cover her reasonable needs. That fallback figure includes £150 million for a home and a £441 million maintenance fund.

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Either payout would eclipse the current British record of £554 million, awarded to Princess Haya in 2021 after her divorce from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the billionaire ruler of Dubai. Charles Howard KC, counsel for Potanina, said she received less than 1 per cent of the extraordinary wealth amassed by Potanin during their 31-year marriage. Potanina has ended up with less than one per cent of the wealth generated during this long marriage, he said.

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On any objective analysis, that is hugely unfair and a huge injustice, particularly when it entails her being deprived of billions of dollars. Court submissions put Potanin's total resources at £5.2 billion, including £4.6 billion in business assets and £305 million in cash. They also said he earned £42.2 million a year. The courts have previously heard that the billionaire accumulated vast wealth in the rush of privatisation that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Reasonable Needs and Marital Standard of Living

Documents show Potanina is seeking a new £2.1 billion settlement or, if that is rejected, £600 million to cover her reasonable needs. Under English family law, reasonable needs are decided based on a couple's marital standard of living. Her lawyers argue that she requires an annual income of £12.3 million to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed during the marriage, in which money was no object.

Howard said in written submissions that during the marriage the parties enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, involving the occupation of fabulous homes which were extensively staffed and had equally extensive facilities. The family had luxury yachts and went on extraordinary holidays travelling in their private jets, he said. In her statement, Potanina describes a lifestyle in which money was no object.

The barrister told the court the couple spent £1.6 million to fly the late George Michael to Russia to perform for them at a New Year's Eve party in 2007. They also spent £113 million on a single home. Howard said not awarding her demands in full would be to pile injustice upon injustice after the initial settlement.

Potanin Opposes High Court Claim

Potanin opposed Potanina's claim, with his counsel telling the court it did not have any merit and that she was already a very wealthy woman because of the 2014 payout. Her lawyers have put that payout at £30 million but Potanin's say it amounted to £63 million.

Lord Faulks KC, for Potanin, wrote that almost 20 years post separation, and 12 years post divorce, the wife in this case approaches the court seeking a sharing award in the billions of pounds. Potanin served as Russia's deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s and has been described as an ice hockey buddy of Vladimir Putin.

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Potanin has maintained that the couple, who married in 1983, separated in 2007, whereas Potanina said they did not split until 2013. By this time, he had a child with another woman who is now his second wife. The submissions went on to accuse Potanina of confecting her English connections in an attempt to secure a more favourable financial award in this jurisdiction after their divorce.

London Move and Divorce Tourism Claims

She moved to London in 2015 and became a British citizen, which Potanin's lawyers have previously argued was divorce tourism designed to enhance her chances of winning a further payout. British courts have awarded a number of large settlements to spouses in recent years, making it attractive to claimants whose former partners have a high net worth.

Howard disputed this line of argument, saying she had indisputably strong and significant connections to Britain even if they had only developed since the divorce. Lord Faulks said Potanina rejected an eight-figure olive branch last month in which Potanin offered to settle the case for £25 million.

He added that brutal international sanctions applied to Potanin by Britain and other Western countries in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine meant that any new settlement awarded by Justice MacDonald would be impossible to enforce. Potanina was initially denied permission to bring her claim at the High Court in 2019, but this was overturned on appeal in 2021.

Her appeal was then overturned at the Supreme Court in 2024, only for the Court of Appeal to rule in her favour again last year, paving the way for a High Court trial.