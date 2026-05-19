Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Beijing for a two-day visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening relations and exchange views on key international and regional issues, following a visit by US President Donald Trump to China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi after he landed in Beijing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Beijing for a two-day visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The trip, designed to coincide with the anniversary of the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, comes days after US President Donald Trump visited China. Russian President Vladimir Putin has touched down in Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his ‘dear friend’ Xi Jinping, as they aim to strengthen relations days after a visit by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Putin landed about 11:15 pm local time (1:15am AEST) and was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a military band. The two smiled as they shook hands, before walking the red carpet side by side as young people waved Russian and Chinese flags. China and Russia have cast Mr Putin’s two-day trip this week, which is his 25th visit to China, as further evidence of their ‘all-weather’ partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi walk past guards of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. In a video message released on Tuesday, Mr Putin said relations had reached ‘a truly unprecedented level’ and that ‘trade between Russia and China continues to grow’.

‘The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally,’ Mr Putin said in the message. The topics the two leaders are expected to discuss include the construction of the major ‘Power of Siberia 2’ natural gas pipeline from Russia to China through Mongolia. In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Beijing and met with Mr Xi, who described the bilateral relationship as ‘precious’ in the current international context.

The two leaders exchanged ‘congratulatory letters’ on Sunday to mark 30 years of their countries’ strategic partnership and are expected to sign a joint declaration after this week’s talks





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese Leader China-Russia Relations US President Donald Trump Cold War Relations All-Weather Partnership Power Of Siberia 2 Pipeline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine Escalates Long-Range Drone Campaign Against Moscow and Strategic Russian InfrastructureUkraine has launched sophisticated long-range drone attacks targeting military electronics factories and oil infrastructure in the Moscow region, signaling a strategic shift toward economic warfare.

Read more »

Xi Jinping Prepares to Welcome Vladimir Putin to China, as Ties with Russia Remain ComplexChina's strong relationship with Russia, particularly following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, continues to be a concern for the West, with interest growing in Beijing's evolving diplomatic role.

Read more »

Xi to welcome Putin for visit days after hosting TrumpWhile the meeting comes days after the Chinese leader hosted the US president in Beijing, the Kremlin insists there is 'no correlation' between the visits.

Read more »

Vladimir Putin to arrive in Beijing for state visit hot on heels of TrumpRussian leader says relations between two countries have reached ‘unprecedented level’ on eve of 25th visit to China

Read more »