Two men have been convicted for carrying out arson attacks on properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, acting under instructions from a mysterious Russian-speaking figure known as 'El Money' who communicated via Telegram. The trial revealed that the mastermind, whose identity remains unknown, sought to have the crimes featured on the news, indicating a possible intelligence operation aimed at destabilizing the UK and undermining its support for Ukraine. The convicted individuals, Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, were recruited through a Telegram jobs group and promised cryptocurrency payments. While the prosecution pointed to potential Russian involvement, police stated there was no direct evidence linking the Kremlin to the attacks, though experts note a pattern aligning with Russia's broader sabotage and disinformation campaigns in the West.

The trial at the Old Bailey in London has concluded with the conviction of two men for arson attacks targeting properties connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

The incidents, which occurred in May 2025, included a fire at the home of Starmer's sister-in-law, Judith Alexander, who narrowly escaped harm. The attacks also involved a property where Starmer previously lived and a car he once owned. The convicted, Roman Lavrynovych, a 22-year-old Ukrainian national, and Stanislav Carpiuc, a 27-year-old Romanian, were found guilty of their roles. A third defendant, Petro Pochynok, was acquitted.

The court heard that the operation was directed by an enigmatic figure using the alias 'El Money'-a translation of the Ukrainian word for 'money'-who communicated in Russian with Lavrynovych starting in September 2024.

'El Money' instructed the perpetrators via Telegram, promising payment in cryptocurrency for the fires, with the explicit goal of seeing the incidents reported on the news. This demand was highlighted when Lavrynovych testified that after an initial failed attempt to set the car ablaze, 'El Money' ordered him to 'finish the job' to ensure media coverage.

During the trial, defense lawyer James Scobie KC emphasized the shadowy nature of the mastermind, describing 'El Money' as an 'anonymous devil' who manipulated the defendants. Scobie raised the possibility of Russian state involvement, noting that the figure spoke excellent Russian and questioning who might benefit from undermining UK support for Ukraine. Although the prosecution characterized 'El Money' as seeking to destabilize British society, the jury was not tasked with determining his identity or motives.

The case echoes a wider trend of suspected Russian intelligence activities in Europe, where sabotage, arson, and disinformation have been employed as hybrid warfare tactics. Intelligence agencies have previously accused Russia of orchestrating such campaigns, often through online hacktivist groups like NoName057(16), which has been linked to the Kremlin. While police found no direct evidence of Russian state backing, the modus operandi-use of Telegram, cryptocurrency payments, and recruitment via job ads-aligns with known Russian-sponsored sabotage networks.

Lavrynovych admitted his involvement but claimed he acted out of financial desperation and fear after 'El Money' threatened to reveal his address in south London, where he lived with his grandmother. He testified that he initially declined a job to distribute inflammatory posters but later agreed to scout properties for CCTV in exchange for £1,500, unaware they were tied to Starmer.

During police interviews, Lavrynovych consistently denied any interest in British politics or grudges against the government, and stated that 'El Money' never explicitly mentioned the Prime Minister. Similarly, Carpiuc and Pochynok were portrayed as low-level recruits. The conviction underscores the challenges of prosecuting such cases where the true orchestrators remain hidden behind encrypted platforms. The incidents have fueled concerns about foreign interference in domestic affairs and the vulnerability of Western democracies to covert influence operations





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El Money Keir Starmer Arson Trial Russian Interference Telegram London Sabotage Disinformation Ukraine War Noname057(16) Hybrid Warfare

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