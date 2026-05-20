Russian Su-27 intercepts RAF Rivet Joint aircraft over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 has dangerously intercepted a Royal Air Force Rivet Joint aircraft over the Black Sea, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. This is the latest in a series of diplomatic spats between the UK and Russia in recent months.

A Russia n Su-27, dangerously intercepted an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. Two Russia n jets intercepted a UK reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea while it was conducting a routine mission.

The RAF Joint Rivet plane was in international airspace when the jets flew close enough to trigger emergency systems. UK Secretary of Defence John Healey has condemned Russia's behaviour and praised the professionalism and bravery of the RAF crew. Two Russian jets have intercepted a Royal Air Force plane over the Black Sea, according to a new report from the UK's Ministry of Defence.

In April, the RAF Rivet Joint aircraft, an unarmed reconnaissance plane, was flying through international airspace over the Black Sea. According to the ministry, this was a routine flight and part of the UK's work alongside allies to secure NATO's Eastern Flank. But the routine was broken when a Sukhoi Su-35 flew close enough to trigger the Rivet Joint's emergency systems, including disabling its autopilot.

Then another jet, an Su-27, flew in, conducting six passes in front of the RAF plane, coming within six metres of the Rivet Joint's nose. Defence Secretary John Healey said this was another example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots.

Let me be very clear: This incident will not deter the UK's commitment to defend NATO, our allies and our interests from Russian aggression, I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding professionalism and bravery of the RAF crew who continued with their mission despite these dangerous actions. The ministry said this latest interception was the most dangerous action against a Rivet Joint since 2022, when Russia fired a missile over the Black Sea.

This is the latest in a series of diplomatic spats between the UK and Russia in recent months, including a deployment of UK military forces to prevent attacks by Russian submarines on cables and pipelines in British waters. At the time, Mr Healey accused Russian forces of trying to use the distraction of war in the Middle East to carry out a sabotage plot on undersea infrastructure, and said any attempt to damage cables and pipelines will not be tolerated.

The UK remains ironclad in its commitment to support our allies and defend every inch of NATO territory and its 1 billion citizens, the ministry said in a statement





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