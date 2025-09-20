Ryan Routh Claims Prosecutors Haven't Proven Assassination Attempt in Trump Case

The trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, saw the prosecution resting its case with Routh arguing against the claim of an assassination attempt. The defense begins Monday.

Ryan Routh , representing himself in court, argued before a federal judge on Friday that prosecutors had failed to demonstrate an actual assassination attempt . This occurred after the prosecution rested its case against Routh, following a week of testimony from 38 witnesses. The central accusation against Routh is the attempted assassination of Donald Trump .

Following the dismissal of the jurors for the weekend, Routh made a direct motion for acquittal to US District Judge Aileen Cannon on four of the five charges against him, specifically excluding the charge related to firearm possession by a convicted felon. Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Routh spent weeks planning to kill Trump, culminating in him allegedly aiming a rifle through shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club on September 15, 2024, while Trump was playing golf. Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and firearm violations.\Routh's defense hinged on the claim that while he may have been present outside the golf course with a gun, there was no evidence the gun was fired. He maintained the area was a public right-of-way and that anyone was legally permitted to be there with a weapon. Prosecutors countered that Routh took significant steps toward carrying out his plan, including aiming a loaded, safety-off firearm through the fence. Judge Cannon denied Routh's motion, stating that a reasonable juror could conclude the prosecution had met its burden of proof. The defense will now begin its case on Monday morning. Routh indicated he will call three witnesses: a firearms expert and two character witnesses, though he has not decided if he will testify himself. He estimated his defense would last approximately half a day. Judge Cannon indicated attorneys should prepare closing arguments for Tuesday, with each side allotted one hour and 45 minutes. The jury will begin deliberations afterward. Despite an initial timeframe of over three weeks for the trial at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, Routh's relatively brief cross-examinations have accelerated the pace.\The prosecution's final witness, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kimberly McGreevy, dedicated roughly six hours over Thursday and Friday to consolidating a week's worth of testimony. She presented cellphone records, location data, text messages, bank records, internet searches, security video, and store receipts to illustrate Routh's actions and movements in the month prior to the alleged attempt, highlighting that he started acquiring a gun approximately six months before his arrest, despite being a convicted felon. Evidence indicated Routh traveled to South Florida about a month before the attempted attack. He reportedly resided in a black Nissan Xterra, typically parked at a truck stop in western Palm Beach County, while regularly visiting areas around Palm Beach International Airport, Trump International Golf Course, and Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. McGreevy stated that he was living at the truck stop and conducting physical and electronic surveillance, essentially stalking then-President Donald Trump. A Secret Service agent testified that he saw Routh before Trump came into view, with Routh aiming his rifle. The agent then fired, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot, according to the agent's testimony. Law enforcement also obtained assistance from a witness who saw a person fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. The witness was transported via police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witness confirmed the identity of the person they had seen. It is important to note that just nine weeks before this incident, Trump had survived another assassination attempt while campaigning in Pennsylvania, in which a gunman fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump's ear, before being fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper





