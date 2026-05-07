Ryan Ruffels Returns to PGA Tour After YouTube Tournament Victory

Ryan Ruffels, once Australia’s top young golf prospect, secures a PGA Tour comeback through a YouTube tournament win, highlighting the growing impact of social media on professional sports.

Ryan Ruffels , once hailed as Australia’s brightest young golf talent, is set to make a highly anticipated return to the PGA Tour after a four-year absence, thanks to an unconventional path—winning a YouTube tournament.

The 28-year-old, who turned professional at just 17, will compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina, aiming to reignite his career that once promised stardom. Ruffels already boasts 20 PGA Tour appearances, having burst onto the scene in 2016 with seven sponsor exemptions as a teenager.

Golf Australia’s high-performance staff once regarded him as the nation’s most promising talent since Jason Day, with early achievements including a world junior title and a cut at the Australian Open as a 15-year-old amateur. The son of former tennis professionals Ray Ruffels and Anna-Maria, and brother to an LPGA golfer, Ruffels seemed destined for greatness.

However, his journey took a different turn. Instead of competing alongside Day on the PGA Tour or in major championships, Ruffels found fame through social media, collaborating with former world No. 1 Jason Day in a group of content creators known as ‘The Lads. ’ Their YouTube channel, boasting 205,000 subscribers and over half a million views on some videos, has made waves across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where they have amassed over 75,000 followers.

Ruffels’ recent victory in a YouTube tournament, dubbed ‘Q at Myrtle Beach,’ earned him a spot back on the PGA Tour, showcasing the growing influence of digital content in golf. He overcame competitors like Grant Horvat, one of YouTube’s biggest golf personalities, to secure his return. Ruffels acknowledges the shift in the golf landscape, where social media engagement is becoming increasingly valuable.

The PGA Tour has had a mixed relationship with content creators, with some, like former pro Wesley Bryan, facing bans for participating in LIV Golf events. Ruffels, however, has avoided controversy and is now a key attraction at the Myrtle Beach Classic, drawing significant fanfare and support. He admits that his identity has evolved, describing himself as a content creator who also happens to be a professional golfer.

This new chapter in his career could signal a broader trend in the sport, where digital influence intersects with traditional competition





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