S&P 500 Rallies on Oil Drop Despite Nvidia CEO Scandal

The S&P 500 recorded its largest weekly decline since April 2025 but bounced back Monday. Oil prices fell 4 percent, lifting Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors while Nvidia faced controversy.

The S&P 500 index surged on Monday, marking a significant rebound after suffering its steepest weekly drop since April 2025. A sharp decline in oil prices helped soothe inflation concerns, allowing investors to push technology shares higher even as controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang weighed on Nvidia. The broader market rally was driven by strength across all eleven major sectors, with Industrials and Consumer Discretionary leading the charge with gains exceeding 3 percent. This widespread recovery indicates that market participants remain optimistic about economic durability despite recent volatility.

Market Indices Post Strong Gains

Major US benchmarks closed significantly higher, reversing the pessimism that had characterized the previous trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,131.81 points, or 2.21 percent, to finish at 52,417.54. The S&P 500 advanced 177.81 points, or 2.41 percent, to reach 7,554.67. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 656.06 points, or 2.67 percent, to 25,235.49, positioning it for its best single-day performance since July 30. These substantial gains reflect a renewed appetite for risk assets across the financial landscape.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Nvidia Scandal and Sector Divergence

Nvidia, the second most valuable company globally, was the notable outlier in a sea of green. The semiconductor giant slumped as news emerged that CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Despite this significant corporate governance controversy, the broader chipmaking sector experienced a robust recovery. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped more than 6 percent, recovering from a plunge of over 12 percent in the prior week, which was its worst weekly decline since the week ending April 4, 2025. Broadcom rose nearly 9 percent, and Advanced Micro Devices surged approximately 13 percent, highlighting investor confidence in the sector's fundamentals beyond individual leadership issues.

Analyst Perspectives and Regulatory Fears

Financial experts offered varied interpretations of the market movement, weighing technical rebounds against geopolitical and regulatory risks. Ken Polcari, partner and chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth in Jupiter, Florida, noted that a 4 percent drop in oil prices was certainly adding fuel to the rally. He emphasized that the artificial intelligence narrative remains robust, stating that Democrats cannot stop the industry despite potential regulatory efforts. Conversely, some analysts warned that fears of a December interest rate hike persisted following stronger-than-expected jobs data in October. However, firms like Morgan Stanley and UBS argued that last week's sell-off was an overreaction, believing extreme regulations on data center developments are unlikely under a Democratic-controlled Congress.

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Corporate Earnings Drive Individual Stock Surges

Several major corporations reported earnings that exceeded market expectations, further bolstering Monday's positive sentiment. Investment giant KKR saw its shares advance 1.9 percent after announcing a quarterly profit that hit a record high. Constellation Energy, a firm with significant exposure to the power demands of AI infrastructure, shot up more than 10 percent after its adjusted third-quarter profit surpassed forecasts. These individual victories contributed to the broader market's resilience, demonstrating that strong corporate performance can offset sector-specific controversies. Investors appear to be distinguishing between temporary leadership scandals and long-term business viability.

Upcoming Inflation Data and Market Outlook

Market participants are now turning their attention to critical economic indicators due later in the week. Inflation readings remain a focal point for traders assessing the Federal Reserve's future policy moves. The Labor Department is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index report for October on Tuesday, followed by the Producer Price Index data on Friday. These figures will be closely watched to determine whether the recent drop in oil prices will translate into sustained disinflation. Traders are monitoring these releases to gauge whether the current rally has room to extend or if macroeconomic headwinds will once again pressure valuations in the near term.