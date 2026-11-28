South Australia will transplant 94 historic olive trees in the Adelaide Park Lands for the MotoGP circuit, reducing removals and preserving green space.

The South Australian state government has confirmed a significant operational adjustment to the controversial MotoGP circuit design within the Adelaide Park Lands, choosing to transplant 94 olive trees instead of removing them entirely. Premier Peter Malinauskas announced this decision following extensive consultations and expert validation, marking a pivotal shift in how the motorsport event impacts the city's historic green spaces. This move directly addresses previous legal challenges regarding tree preservation and represents a compromise aimed at balancing sporting infrastructure needs with environmental stewardship.

Transplanting Protocol for Olive Trees

The 94 olive trees currently situated between Wakefield Road and Bartels Road will be relocated to existing olive groves located elsewhere within the Park Lands. Premier Peter Malinauskas stated that the project is worthy of pursuit only after securing specific expert approval from qualified arborists who assessed the feasibility of this complex logistical task. The government emphasized that this approach allows the city to maintain the integrity of the Park Lands while still delivering the required track layout for the international motorsport event.

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Arborists have provided a high confidence assessment indicating that these hardy olive species will achieve a very high survival rate despite the disruption of transplantation. The technical execution involves varying methods depending on the specific location of each tree; some can be moved quickly to their new homes, while others will require placement into temporary storage arrangements inside pots. This staged approach ensures that the trees remain viable and healthy during the transition period before they are permanently established in their new groves.

Stakeholder Approval and Historical Context

The Adelaide City Council, represented by Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith, welcomed the announcement from the state government, acknowledging the historical significance of the olive trees in question. Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith explicitly stated that while the operation is technically difficult, the council understands that it is possible and can be successfully executed by professional teams. This endorsement from local leadership helps to mitigate community opposition that had previously resulted in legal setbacks for the project in both the Supreme and Federal courts.

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In total, the state government confirmed that 182 trees will be transplanted within the Park Lands as part of this broader environmental mitigation strategy. The state government highlighted that they engaged extensively with the Adelaide City Council before finalizing this solution, ensuring that local planning authorities were fully aligned with the environmental safeguards being implemented. This collaborative effort underscores the government's commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and technical innovation rather than outright removal of heritage assets.

Long-Term Impact on Park Lands

New renders released by the government illustrate how the section of the Park Lands between Bartels and Wakefield roads will appear after the motorsport event concludes. The plan ensures that this area will feature 124 mature trees housed in planter boxes, creating a new tree-lined connection for pedestrians and cyclists traveling between the city center and the eastern suburbs. This post-event configuration transforms the temporary race track infrastructure into a permanent public amenity that enhances walkability and cycling access.

The decision to transplant rather than remove these specific olive trees addresses a key point of contention for environmental groups and local residents who had fought to preserve the area's ecological character. By opting for transplantation, the South Australian government has set a precedent for how major sporting events can coexist with urban heritage conservation. The continued presence of these trees ensures that the Park Lands retain their aesthetic and historical value long after the racing engines have gone silent.