SA Health CEO Robyn Lindsay defends the timing of two controversial announcements, denying the power outage was used to distract from hospital service changes.

SA Health issued two significant public statements on Friday, marking a period of intense scrutiny for the state health department. Chief Executive Robyn Lindsay addressed the timing of these announcements, stating they were planned before a major power outage occurred. She described the overlap in dates as a coincidence rather than a strategic distraction.

Abandoned Birthing Model at Hospitals

The first statement involved a reversal on a birthing model that had been active for only one month. SA Health confirmed that the program has been abandoned at two SA Mid North hospitals. This decision comes after the model was launched earlier, causing immediate concern among local communities and medical staff.

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Lindsay emphasized that the decision to communicate this change was driven by logistical needs and patient security. She stated that health staff rostering was an overriding factor in releasing the information. The department prioritized informing families about where they would give birth as soon as possible. They did not wish to withhold this critical information any longer than necessary.

Data Breach and Privacy Concerns

The second statement addressed a serious breach of patient privacy involving medical records. The department acknowledged inappropriate access to sensitive health data. Letters were sent to affected community members to notify them of the incident. Lindsay confirmed that these letters were mailed on Thursday, prior to any other major events.

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This timeline is central to the department's defense against claims of mismanagement. Lindsay argued that the intent behind the communication was clear. Sending letters before the news cycle shifted proved that the data breach response was handled with urgency. Patients were the primary focus, not media management.

Daily Timeline of Events

The sequence of events on Thursday and Friday has become a focal point of the controversy. On Thursday, patient letters regarding the data breach went into the mail. This occurred before the power outage incident later that night. The timing of these actions was scrutinized heavily by the public and press.

By Friday, the power outage had dominated the news cycle. SA Health released both public statements on this day. Lindsay acknowledged that Friday was a very intense day for media attention. However, she maintained that the decisions to release this information were made well in advance. The timing was not a reaction to the blackout crisis.

Defense of Strategic Timing

Robyn Lindsay has denied using the blackout crisis as a smokescreen. She stated that she makes all decisions regarding when media releases go out. The department needed to ensure doctors and families were informed correctly. The birthing model release happened after communication from doctors was received.

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This was the first possible time the announcement could be made publicly. Lindsay accepted that the releases appeared embarrassing due to their timing. She noted that the news cycle was elsewhere when these statements were issued. The department stands by the necessity and timing of their communications.

Impact on Patient Care

The abandonment of the birthing model affects family planning in the SA Mid North region. Patients now need to understand their new birth options clearly. The data breach impacts the trust between patients and the health system. Security of medical records is a fundamental aspect of patient care.

SA Health must now manage the fallout from both the service change and the privacy incident. The public relations challenge is significant. The department aims to restore confidence through clear and timely communication. The next steps involve supporting affected families and securing patient data.

The situation highlights the complexities of managing a large health system. Balancing operational changes with crisis management is difficult. SA Health must navigate these challenges carefully. The coming days will reveal how the community responds to these announcements.