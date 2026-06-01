Sabalenka defeats Osaka in rare women's night match at French Open

Aryna Sabalenka beat Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in a primetime women's match at Roland-Garros, the first night session featuring women since 2023, boosting her French Open title hopes amid discussions on gender equality in scheduling.

Monday's night session at Roland-Garros featured a significant women's match between world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka , a former world No.1.

This was a rare primetime slot for a women's contest at the tournament, the first such night match between women since 2023. Sabalenka won the power-hitting spectacle 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals and keep alive her quest for a maiden French Open title. She expressed happiness with her serve and ability to apply pressure. The match occurred on the same day the WTA announced Serena Williams' comeback at Queen's Club.

With other top contenders like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff already eliminated, Sabalenka is now a strong favourite to win the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. The scheduling decision was notable given tournament director Amelie Mauresmo's past controversial remarks about women's matches having less appeal and the risk of shorter best-of-three sets not offering value for night sessions. She had faced backlash and later apologised. WTA chair Valerie Camillo met with Mauresmo to advocate for more women's night matches.

The men's draw had seen major upsets, leaving this women's clash as a marquee opportunity. The contest lasted 85 minutes and delivered high-quality shot-making from both players, with frequent winners and competitive rallies. Osaka started strong, breaking for a 2-0 lead after Sabalenka double-faulted, but Sabalenka responded with an inside-out forehand winner. They exchanged brilliant baseline winners; Sabalenka's drop shots complemented her power.

Osaka showed resilience, staving off break points, but her serve faltered at a crucial moment, allowing Sabalenka to take the first set. In the second set, Osaka fought off early pressure but could not maintain her level, and Sabalenka's dominance grew, ultimately securing the victory in straight sets





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Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka French Open Roland-Garros Night Match Women's Tennis Amelie Mauresmo Serena Williams Comeback

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