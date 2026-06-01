Sabalenka Triumphs Over Osaka in Historic Roland-Garros Night Match

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in a rare women's night session at Roland-Garros, advancing to the quarter-finals and keeping her hopes for a maiden French Open title alive. The match highlighted ongoing gender disparity in scheduling at the clay-court major.

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka delivered a power-hitting spectacle in a rare women's night match at Roland-Garros on Monday, with Sabalenka prevailing 7-5, 6-3 to secure a quarter-final berth.

The contest was more than just a match; it was a statement against the historical gender disparity in scheduling at the French Open, which had not featured a women's match in the primetime slot for three years despite having a former world No.1, Amelie Mauresmo, as tournament director. Sabalenka, seeking her first French Open title, showcased her evolution as a player, blending raw power with exquisite drop shots to overcome Osaka's aggressive baseline game.

The win kept alive Sabalenka's quest for a maiden grand slam title on clay, and she is now a hot favourite following the early exits of Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina. The match came on the same day the WTA Tour announced Serena Williams' comeback at Queen's Club, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Sabalenka has reached at least the last eight at 14 consecutive majors, establishing herself as the dominant force in women's tennis, but she has won only four of eight finals, including a runner-up finish to Gauff at Roland-Garros last year. With the top seeds eliminated, Sabalenka is poised to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for her fifth slam trophy.

Unlike the Australian and US Opens, the clay-court major schedules only one night match per day, and Wimbledon has none due to a strict curfew. The Sabalenka-Osaka clash represented the first women's night match in Paris since Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens in the fourth round in 2023.

Osaka had earlier expressed disappointment that women rarely received the primetime stage, and Mauresmo's justification-that shorter best-of-three sets risked not offering value to ticket holders-had drawn significant backlash in 2022 when she stated that men's matches had more attraction and appeal. WTA chair Valerie Camillo met with Mauresmo in Paris last week to advocate for more women's night sessions, and this match was a step toward rectifying the imbalance. The on-court action was a fierce battle from the start.

Osaka, wearing the same kit she sported at the Australian Open, jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Sabalenka double-faulted on break point. But the Belarusian immediately broke back with a ballistic inside-out forehand winner. The two traded blows and highlight-reel shots from the baseline, with Sabalenka's drop shots complementing her power.

The ninth game on Osaka's racquet epitomized the high quality: an enormous Sabalenka backhand winner after Osaka's crushing forehand, followed by a backhand drive volley winner from Osaka and an inside-out forehand winner. Osaka held serve after deuces, but her serve betrayed her in the next game, allowing Sabalenka to clinch the first set. In the second set, Osaka fought off a 0-30 hole and saved a break point, but she was losing control.

Her last chance came in the sixth game, when Sabalenka had to dig deep, facing deuce twice after a blistering Osaka backhand return. Ultimately, Sabalenka's consistency and pressure prevailed, ending the match in 85 minutes. Both players hit more winners than unforced errors, providing a spectacle that justified the primetime billing. The decision to schedule the match went against Mauresmo's logic that women's matches are shorter; yet, anyone dissatisfied after 85 minutes of high-quality tennis would be hard to please.

Sabalenka's victory not only advanced her in the tournament but also highlighted the ongoing conversation about gender equity in tennis scheduling





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