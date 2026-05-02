Saints Dismantle Blues in Second-Half Blitz

St Kilda overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Carlton by 39 points, fueled by a dominant second-half performance and key contributions from Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni. The win lifts the Saints to 4-4 on the AFL ladder, while Carlton’s inconsistency continues to raise concerns.

St Kilda secured a commanding 39-point victory over Carlton , 16.12 (108) to 9.15 (69), fueled by a dominant second-half performance. The Saints unleashed a barrage of 11 goals after halftime, turning a halftime deficit into a convincing win.

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni, facing their former club, played pivotal roles in the turnaround, with De Koning and ruck partner Rowan Marshal combining for five goals. This win lifts St Kilda to an 4-4 record and eighth position on the AFL ladder, despite an early-season 0-2 start and a late hamstring injury to Dan Butler.

Carlton, despite a promising first half where they led by 12 points, succumbed to a familiar second-half fade, raising serious questions about their consistency and leadership. The Blues’ inability to maintain intensity and stop St Kilda’s scoring runs proved decisive. The second half saw a dramatic shift in momentum, highlighted by a nine-goal stretch from St Kilda that effectively sealed the game.

A controversial incident involving Carlton defender Harry Dean, who illegally shoved a St Kilda player into the fence, further compounded the Blues’ woes and drew criticism for dangerous play. The Saints’ midfield dominance, particularly in center clearances, overwhelmed Carlton, while key Blues players like Patrick Cripps, Adam Cerra, and Sam Walsh struggled to impact the game.

This loss marks the third time this season Carlton has conceded 50 or more points in a single quarter, an AFL worst, intensifying scrutiny on coach Michael Voss. The Saints, meanwhile, showcased improved scoring power, reaching triple figures for the third consecutive week – a feat not achieved since 2012.

The match was also marked by a hostile atmosphere, with St Kilda players Jack Silvagni and Tom De Koning subjected to boos from Carlton fans due to their previous association with the club. Despite the animosity, both players delivered strong performances, adding to the Saints’ triumph. The win represents a significant turnaround for St Kilda, demonstrating their ability to overcome challenges and perform strongly even without key players like the injured Max King.

The game underscored Carlton’s ongoing struggles with consistency and their vulnerability to scoring runs, prompting questions about the team’s direction and the future of coach Michael Voss. The Saints’ ability to free up their players offensively, a previous concern under Ross Lyon, was also evident in their dominant second half





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