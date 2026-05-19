Sally Rooney talks to activist Samir Eskanda about her decision to work with November Books, which has been deemed to be in compliance with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and discusses her involvement in the cultural boycott of Israel.

Sally Rooney on a new Hebrew translation of Intermezzo : 'The Israeli culture sector is complicit in apartheid' Four years after Rooney cited BDS in declining a different Israeli publisher, she speaks with activist Samir Eskanda about the artist's role in the boycott movementwill be published in Hebrew this month by the Israeli publisher November Books, in collaboration with +972 Magazine and Local Call.

The announcement comes more than four years after Rooney, citing the global boycott movement against Israel, turned down a translation offer by a different Israeli publisher for an earlier book. Below, Rooney talks to Irish Palestinian activist Samir Eskanda about her decision to work with November Books, which has been deemed to be in compliance with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

They discuss what first brought her to the boycott, the movement's aims and targets and the role of the artist in bringing about radical change. Before getting to the specifics of this new release, I thought we could start with the wider context. Palestinians have called since 2004 for the boycott of complicit Israeli cultural institutions. Since then, many thousands of artists, writers, cultural workers and arts institutions have publicly endorsed this call.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) leads and guides this work. It's a founding member of the nonviolent BDS movement, which launched in 2005 and is led by the broadest Palestinian civil society coalition. The boycott targets institutions rather than individuals, and complicity, not identity.

Israeli cultural organisations, companies and institutions are overwhelmingly complicit in whitewashing and justifying Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, its wider regional wars of aggression and expansionism, and its decades-old regime of military occupation and settler-colonial apartheid, which must be isolated and entirely dismantled. Sally, when did you first become aware of the Palestinian call for the cultural boycott of Israel? Was supporting it a difficult decision to make





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Sally Rooney Intermezzo Hebrew Translation Boycott Divestment And Sanctions (BDS) Movement Palestinian Call For The Cultural Boycott Of I Whitewashing Genocide Against Palestinians Israeli Culture Sector Complicity Academic And Cultural Boycott Of Israel BDS Movement Israeli Cultural Organisations Jewish Israeli Palestinian Civil Society Coalition Artists Cultural Workers Aims And Targets Role Of The Artist In Bringing About Radical C

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